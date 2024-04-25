Connect with us

Google Podcasts Migration Tool Goes Global After App Shutdown Announcement
(CTN News) – In addition to the US, Google Podcasts will shut down on June 23 and international export options are now live.

Google announced that the Podcasts app would be shutting down, and it would develop a tool to help users migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music after it shut down the Podcasts app.

Discover how Google Podcasts is facilitating seamless migration to YouTube Music.

Originally launched in December in the US, this exporting tool is now available worldwide. Four months later, it has gone live in the rest of the world.

In a recent update to the podcast migration support page on Google, it was announced that the export tool is now available to all.

Besides transferring your podcast subscriptions, you can also download them as OPML files to upload them to another podcast app that supports OPML import and transfer them to your new podcast app.

It is recommended that you transfer any subscriptions to YouTube Music as soon as possible. The deadline for international users to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music is July 29.

However, you still have until June to continue listening to podcasts through the app. This is no longer the case for US subscribers, as the app has been shut down in the region since March 2024.

Google Podcasts App Shutting Down in the US Users Urged to Migrate to YouTube Music

To start the process, the tech giant says:

  1. Visit the Google Podcasts app

  2. Select Export Subscriptions at the top of the screen.

  3. Select Export under “Export to YouTube Music.”

  4. Select Transfer on the YouTube Music app

  5. Select Continue

If you want to migrate to a different platform, you can download your subscriptions as an OPML file or through Google Takeout.
