Entrance Fees Hiked for National Parks in Northern Thailand

In northern Thailand, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation has announced that entrance fees will be increased effective June 7th.

For foreigners, the entrance fees will remain the same; however, Thai entrance fees will increase from 20 baht per child and 50 baht per adult to 30 baht per child and 60 baht per adult.

According to CityNews, for foreign nationals, the prices are 150 baht per child and 300 baht per adult at the three national parks Doi Inthanon, Doi Pha Hom Pok, and Huay Nam Dang.

In eight other national parks across the provinces, the previous rates of 10 baht per child, 20 baht per adult, 50 baht per child, and 100 baht per adult will remain in effect.

If you would like to set up a tent in a national park, you will be charged 30 baht per person per tent per night, 600 baht for mobile trailers, and 200 baht for tents attached to vehicles.

Three-man tents cost 225 baht per night, whereas a full-service two-man tent costs 2,000 baht per night.

For young children, the elderly, monks, and the like, there are exceptions which you should check on the official recreational parks’ Facebook page.

Doi Inthanon National Park

One of Thailand’s most popular national parks is Doi Inthanon. It is famous for its waterfalls, few trails, remote villages, viewpoints, sunrises/sunsets, birdwatching, and the cold weather that persists throughout the year. Chiang Mai’s city center is 70 km from the main park entrance.

Doi Pha Hom Pok

The northernmost national park in Thailand is Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park, formerly known as Mae Fang National Park and Doi Fa Hom Pok National Park.

Located in the Chiang Mai Province, it straddles the districts of Fang, Mae Ai, and Chai Prakan.

Located in the Himalayan mountain range, the park’s elevation ranges from 800 to 2,565 meters above sea level. The temperature there stays cool throughout the year despite the high humidity.

Huai Nam Dang National Park

Huai Nam Dang National Park covers an area of 1,252.12 square kilometers in Amphoe Mae Taeng and Wiang Haeng in Chiang Mai, and in Pai in Mae Hong Son.

In the midst of the rugged high mountains on the Thai-Burmese border, the national park is a natural wonder.