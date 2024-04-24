Thailand’s Heatwave Claims 30 Lives In March And April: DDC Report

Connect with us

Arsi Mughal

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Thailand

(CTN News) – The scorching heatwave gripping Thailand has led to the tragic demise of 30 individuals in March and April, according to the latest data from the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

This alarming figure marks a significant increase compared to the same period last year when 37 fatalities were recorded due to heatstroke.

Addressing reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Wirarat Manosutthi, spokesperson for the DDC, expressed grave concern over the escalating toll of heat-related illnesses.

Proactive Measures Urged Amid Health Concerns at Refugee Camp

Dr. Manosutthi emphasized the importance of preventive measures, urging the public to stay hydrated by consuming at least two glasses of water every hour.

Additionally, he advised wearing light clothing and seeking immediate medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath or dizziness.

The press conference, jointly conducted by Dr. Manosutthi and DDC deputy director-general Jurai Wongsawat, also shed light on the health situation at a refugee camp in Tak’s Mae Sot district.

Thailand1

According to Jurai, out of 906 refugees in the camp, 142 sought medical treatment on April 20-21.

Among them, 22 were diagnosed with diarrhoea, one with conjunctivitis, 116 with other ailments, and three had wounds. Notably, only one 10-year-old boy was found to have malaria of the plasmodium vivax strain, which is less severe.

Looking ahead, Jurai expressed concerns about a potential surge in influenza cases with the commencement of the new school year in May.

While noting a decline in influenza diagnoses during the hot months, she cautioned that numbers might rise during the upcoming rainy season.

Thailand’s Dengue Fever and Measles Cases

On the front of dengue fever, Jurai revealed that 24,108 cases have been reported thus far in 2024, with the majority of patients falling within the five to 14 age group. Tragically, 22 fatalities have been recorded due to dengue fever this year.

Turning attention to measles, Jurai disclosed that 463 cases were reported from January 1 to April 19, with thankfully no casualties. She highlighted a concerning trend in the South, where a significant number of cases were reported among children.

Despite repeated reassurances from the Sheikul Islam Office that vaccination does not contravene religious beliefs, some Muslim parents remain hesitant to vaccinate their children.

As Thailand grapples with these health challenges, authorities urge heightened vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of heat-related illnesses and infectious diseases.

 
