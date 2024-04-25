Canada Faces Early and Intense 2024 Wildfire Season with Human-Caused Blazes

(CTN News) – This year’s wildfire season began early in Canada. According to local accounts, multiple fires have broken out in British Columbia during the last few days. As these fires continue to burn, firefighters are struggling to extinguish the wildfires of 2023.

According to AFP, around 110 wildfires are active in British Columbia, with approximately 66 active in Alberta.

The British Columbia government has warned of a “catastrophic” summer ahead, with the first wildfires of 2024 already burning.

Humans purportedly caused wildfires in British Columbia. According to AFP, firefighters are working on extinguishing a human-caused fire in central Cariboo that raged out of control over the weekend.

In early April, the Canadian government warned that it had seen a “concerning” trend of above-normal temperatures and significant drought conditions across the North American country.

Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, observed, “With the heat and dryness across the country, we can expect the wildfire season to start sooner, end later, and potentially be more explosive.”

In 2023, Canada experienced its worst wildfire season. The flames of last year, which are still raging, killed around eight firemen and first responders and displaced 230,000 people.

Local governments in Alberta and British Columbia have issued evacuation orders as the fire expands and becomes out of control. According to CTV News, wildfires have already burned 1,600 hectares of land.

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, most of the province is currently at high fire risk.

Canadian Wildfire Season

In Canada, the peak wildfire season generally occurs from late spring to early autumn, with British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario being the provinces that are most affected by wildfires during this period.

A look back at the 2023 wildfire season.

Last year, wildfires in the United States burnt 2,693,910 acres of land, much fewer than the historical average of roughly 7 million. The National Interagency Fire Center reported the fewest acres burned since 1998 when around 1.3 million acres were charred.

A very different situation happened in Canada, where an extraordinary wildfire season resulted in fallout that reached locations thousands of kilometers away. More than 45.7 million acres of land were destroyed during historic fires, nearly tripling the previous record of 17.5 million acres burned in Canada in 1995.

Massive clouds of smoke blanketed sections of Ontario, Quebec, the Midwest, and the Northeast, unlike anything seen in recent memory.

Wildfire Recovery and Rehabilitation

Following a fire, rehabilitation efforts focus on reforestation, watershed restoration, and community reconstruction.

Future Challenges and Mitigation Efforts

Climate change presents Canada with the challenge of adapting fire management strategies in order to mitigate future wildfire risks.

Global Collaboration on Wildfire Prevention

Developing effective wildfire prevention and response strategies depends on international cooperation and knowledge sharing.