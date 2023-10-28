Israel Rejects UN’s “Humanitarian Truce” Resolution For Gaza, Commits To Self-Defense

(CTN NEWS) – Israel’s sternly rejects UN’s “humanitarian truce” resolution for Gaza, committing to its self-defense.

The UN General Assembly strongly advocates for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s UN Ambassador, declares that the UN has lost all “legitimacy or relevance.”

While the US voted against the resolution, it calls for a “humanitarian pause” in Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Israel’s military announces an expansion of operations, intensifying strikes across the Gaza region.

Spokesman Daniel Hagari reports an escalation in attacks in Gaza, with the air force targeting underground facilities and terrorist infrastructure significantly.

He reiterates the call for Gaza residents to relocate further south.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza commenced in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7th, resulting in casualties in Israel and hostages taken by the group.

The UN General Assembly vote records 120 in favor, 14 against, and 45 abstentions for an immediate Gaza truce.

The resolution, presented by Jordan on behalf of the Arab group, also condemns violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all “terror and indiscriminate attacks.”

Although the vote lacks legal binding, it carries moral weight due to the UN’s broad membership.

Ambassador Erdan of Israel labels it “a dark day for the UN and for mankind,” vowing to employ “every means” to combat Hamas.

He accuses those who voted in favor of favoring “the defense of Nazi terrorists” over Israel.

A spokesperson for US national security, John Kirby, has expressed the US’s willingness to support temporary ceasefires to facilitate the evacuation of hostages from Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Kirby stated, “We would support humanitarian pauses for the entry of essential supplies and the safe passage of people, including efforts to ensure fuel supply and the restoration of electrical power.”

The White House has not issued a statement in response to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announcement regarding the expansion of ground operations into Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry, under the control of Hamas, reports a tragic toll with approximately 7,000 casualties since Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes began.

This situation has resulted in a severe shortage of essential services, mass displacement of residents, and extensive damage to infrastructure.

Among the international leaders advocating for a ceasefire, France’s President Emmanuel Macron has urged the protection of Gaza’s civilian population.

He noted the importance of a humanitarian truce to safeguard those affected by the bombings while reaffirming Israel’s right to self-defense.

However, he expressed concerns over the complete blockade, indiscriminate bombardment, and the potential for a large-scale ground operation, all of which pose significant risks to Gaza’s civilian population.

Jordan has warned that a “ground war” would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Additionally, this week, Israel called for the resignation of the UN’s secretary-general, António Guterres, due to comments he made regarding the Gaza conflict.

Guterres condemned Hamas’s attacks in Israel but also emphasized that they did not occur in isolation.

Israel accused him of “justifying terrorism” and demanded his immediate resignation.

