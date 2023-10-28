Connect with us

News News Asia

Gun Wielding Gammy Stirs Public Panic in Taiwan
Advertisement

News

Thai Foreign Ministry Calls for Immediate Release of all Hamas Hostages

News

Gaza Death Toll Crosses 8,000, Half Of Them Children

News

Thai Vocational Students Returning from Israel Due to Safety Concerns

News

Thai Food Delivery Rider Flies to Singapore for Chicken Rice

News

Common Magento 2 Issues & How You Can Fix Them

News

Over 40 injured after Multiple Mass Shootings on Halloween Weekend

News

Discover Thailand's Most Haunted Places: Legends, Ghostly Tales, and Mysteries

News

Trump Pledges to Reimpose Muslim Travel Ban At Jewish Gathering

News

3 Palestinian Men Killed in West Bank Overnight, Totaling 114 Since October 7

News

Canada's intelligence tells another Sikh leader that India wants to kill him

News

UK Visa Appointment Scandal: Brokers Exploit Overseas Workers and Students

News

Musk Announces SpaceX's Starlink Support for Gaza's Aid Organizations

News

£10 Million Cocaine Haul Seized in Rare Underwater Concealment

News

Hundreds of Thousands Rally in Global Cities to show Support for the Palestinians

News

China's Neutral Role in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Middle East News

Turkey's Erdogan Throws Coals on the Gaza Fire Labeling Israel War Criminals

News Regional News

Oct 29, Lunar Eclipse in Thailand Coincides with the End of Buddhist Lent

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Nightlife Venues Push Later Closing Times Ahead of High Season

United States News

Biden Administration Freezes the Sale of Firearms to Thailand

News

Gun Wielding Gammy Stirs Public Panic in Taiwan

Published

2 days ago

on

Gun Wielding Gammy Stirs Public Panic in Taiwan

The sighting of an elderly woman brandishing a BB gun in public in Taiwan has caused widespread alarm on social media.

On Tuesday, an image of an elderly woman brandishing a firearm was posted to the Street Observation Academy Facebook page, as reported by Taiwan News on Thursday.

Kaohsiung City’s Gushan neighbourhood was the setting for a now-deleted image showing an elderly woman waving a handgun while wearing an apron and a bandana. According to Asia One, the post quickly went viral in Taiwan, forcing some people to call the police out of fear.

The police in Kaohsiung City discovered that the elderly restaurant owner had been using a BB gun to drive away monkeys.

The monkeys have broken the toilet’s glass. A senior citizen had this to say to SET News: “They even bring garbage from the streets into the eatery and make a mess.”

The grandmother claims that wild macaques frequently enter her restaurant after smelling the aroma of the food due to its proximity to their natural environment.

According to SET News, she eventually resorted to using a BB gun to drive away the monkeys. When police arrived, they found that the weapon was empty. “People in the area, please don’t worry, and thank you for your concern,” said the cops.

The police stated that they had no reason to suspect anything criminal because macaques are not a protected species.

Replica BB Guns Taiwan

BB Guns in Taiwan

There are numerous countries that classify BB guns as “airsoft guns” or “airsoft replicas,” and Taiwan is one of them. If you want the most up-to-date information on these regulations, it’s best to check with your local government or a reputable legal authority.

The Arms Act and the Regulation of Firearms and Ammunition Control Act govern airsoft guns and BB guns in Taiwan. There are rules on who can and cannot have an airsoft gun. Age limits, licencing requirements, and use limitations to certain locations or for specified purposes are all examples of such constraints.

To make sure you are in accordance with the law, it is imperative that you familiarise yourself with the relevant rules and regulations in Taiwan pertaining to BB guns or airsoft weapons. As there may be legal repercussions for not adhering to these standards, it is important to stay up-to-date on any changes.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs