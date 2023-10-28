Gun Wielding Gammy Stirs Public Panic in Taiwan

The sighting of an elderly woman brandishing a BB gun in public in Taiwan has caused widespread alarm on social media.

On Tuesday, an image of an elderly woman brandishing a firearm was posted to the Street Observation Academy Facebook page, as reported by Taiwan News on Thursday.

Kaohsiung City’s Gushan neighbourhood was the setting for a now-deleted image showing an elderly woman waving a handgun while wearing an apron and a bandana. According to Asia One, the post quickly went viral in Taiwan, forcing some people to call the police out of fear.

The police in Kaohsiung City discovered that the elderly restaurant owner had been using a BB gun to drive away monkeys.

The monkeys have broken the toilet’s glass. A senior citizen had this to say to SET News: “They even bring garbage from the streets into the eatery and make a mess.”

The grandmother claims that wild macaques frequently enter her restaurant after smelling the aroma of the food due to its proximity to their natural environment.

According to SET News, she eventually resorted to using a BB gun to drive away the monkeys. When police arrived, they found that the weapon was empty. “People in the area, please don’t worry, and thank you for your concern,” said the cops.

The police stated that they had no reason to suspect anything criminal because macaques are not a protected species.

BB Guns in Taiwan

There are numerous countries that classify BB guns as “airsoft guns” or “airsoft replicas,” and Taiwan is one of them. If you want the most up-to-date information on these regulations, it’s best to check with your local government or a reputable legal authority.

The Arms Act and the Regulation of Firearms and Ammunition Control Act govern airsoft guns and BB guns in Taiwan. There are rules on who can and cannot have an airsoft gun. Age limits, licencing requirements, and use limitations to certain locations or for specified purposes are all examples of such constraints.

To make sure you are in accordance with the law, it is imperative that you familiarise yourself with the relevant rules and regulations in Taiwan pertaining to BB guns or airsoft weapons. As there may be legal repercussions for not adhering to these standards, it is important to stay up-to-date on any changes.