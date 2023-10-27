Phuket: Indians and Russians overstay their visas, leading a police operation

(CTN News) – Two Indian men and a Russian national were apprehended during a police search in the Bang Thao beach district of Phuket on suspicion of visa overstays.

Yesterday at approximately 1:15 p.m., a joint team of immigration and tourist police conducted an operation at a villa where they anticipated apprehending an additional Indian man on suspicion of intimidation and threat-making.

Although the Phuket Provincial Court had issued the warrant, the search failed to apprehend the intended target. Instead, they encountered the Russian national Georgi Shkodo, whose visa had expired and who was still in the country.

The 33-year-old was promptly transported to the Cherng Talay Police Station for additional investigation, while four law enforcement officers remained at the villa to conduct ongoing surveillance.

An unanticipated development occurred when an additional male, of non-native descent, emerged from the villa wielding a baseball bat. His assault resulted in two officers receiving injuries.

The consequence of this was a request for backup. A thirty-member special operations team and immigration police arrived at the location at 5:15 p.m. Five foreigners were detained as a consequence of their search and subsequently transported to Cherng Talay station for visa and passport verification.

Two Indian citizens were apprehended: Yuvraj Saxena, 25, and Katik Saxena, both 29 years old. Both were apprehended after it was determined that they had overstayed their visas, according to Bangkok Post.

In related news, the decision by the Thai Cabinet to increase the length of stay for Russian travelers granted a visa extension from 30 days to 90 days has generated a range of opinions.

While some tourism operators in the south are concerned about the possibility of increased illegal labor, others see an opportunity for increased expenditure.

In other news, in March of this year, immigration officers at Phuket International Airport apprehended an Indian man and a Russian man who had unlawfully entered and remained in Thailand.

On February 28, Phuket Immigration Checkpoint announced via Facebook that both individuals were apprehended simultaneously. Continue reading to learn more about this story HERE.

