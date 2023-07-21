Disturbing Video Emerges In Manipur: Women Forced To Walk Naked Amid Sectarian Conflict

(CTN NEWS) – A shocking video has emerged on social media, showing a distressing incident in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur.

The graphic video depicts a baying mob forcing two women to walk naked, sparking widespread outrage. The incident is related to a months-long sectarian conflict that has been tearing the state apart.

The video, which was confirmed by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) to have occurred on May 4, gained viral attention after it was shared online this week. It was only then that the authorities took action and made arrests.

In response to the public outcry and growing concern over the situation, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally addressed the issue, breaking his silence on the matter.

Manipur Police, in their official statement on Twitter, described the incident as “a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder,” highlighting the gravity of the situation.

This appalling incident has sparked a national conversation about the need to address the ongoing conflict in Manipur and ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.

On Thursday, officials reported that four individuals have been arrested, and police raids are still underway in connection with the disturbing incident.

More than three dozen men are being interrogated regarding the apparent sexual assault, as per Reuters.

The video, which has been viewed by CNN, portrays a horrifying scene where two frightened women are forced to walk naked through a crowd of clothed men.

In the video, the women can be seen being groped and sexually assaulted while surrounded by a mob of men, some of whom brandish long canes or sticks as weapons.

This shocking footage emerged amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern Indian state.

For the first time, Prime Minister Modi addressed the situation in the state on Thursday, expressing deep grief and anger. He referred to the incident in Manipur as a shameful act for any civilized society.

Modi stated, “What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” emphasizing that the full force of the law will be brought to bear on the perpetrators.

India’s Supreme Court Issues Directive After Outrage Over Attack in Manipur

Amidst the mounting outrage and disgust over the attack, India’s Supreme Court issued a directive on Thursday to both the federal and Manipur state governments.

Urging them to take immediate action in holding the perpetrators accountable and ensuring that such horrific incidents are not repeated.

The court emphasized that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is entirely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.

Manipur’s Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, also condemned the incident on Thursday, denouncing it as a “crime against humanity.”

Speaking to reporters in the state capital Imphal, Singh asserted that the Manipur state government, which is led by Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would not tolerate crimes against women and sisters.

He vowed that the culprits would face the most severe punishment.

While acknowledging that the court holds the authority to determine the type of punishment, Singh stated that both the government and its agencies, together with the people of Manipur, would strive to ensure that the perpetrators face the highest punishment available today: capital punishment.

Singh, a member of the BJP, has faced criticism for his handling of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

On Wednesday, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) released a statement, describing a disturbing incident captured in a viral video.

According to the statement, a large Meitei mob forced two Kuki-Zo tribal women to walk naked towards a paddy field, where they were to be gang-raped.

The video depicted the men continuously molesting the helpless women, who pleaded and cried for mercy.

This despicable incident took place in B. Phainom village, Kangpokpi district, Manipur. The state has been grappling with violence in recent months, with clashes erupting in the capital city, Imphal, on May 3.

The clashes occurred after thousands of students, primarily from the Kuki tribe, held a rally against the majority Meitei ethnic community’s petition for special tribal status.

The tribal status would grant the Meitei certain benefits, including land ownership rights and more opportunities for government jobs.

Since then, over 100 people have lost their lives, and tens of thousands have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict.

The incident on May 4 occurred after the women’s village was set on fire, and two men were brutally beaten to death, as reported by the ITLF.

India’s main opposition party, the Congress, has been strongly critical of Prime Minister Modi’s handling of the issue.

The party’s president, Mallikarjun Kharge, took to Twitter on Thursday before the opening of Parliament, stating, “Humanity has died in Manipur.

Modi Govt and the BJP have turned democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state.”

Outcry Over Manipur Incident: Calls for Action and Accountability

Addressing Prime Minister Modi directly, the critical tweet continued: “India will never forgive your silence.

If there is even an ounce of conscience or shame left in your government, you must speak about Manipur in the Parliament and openly disclose what happened, without deflecting blame onto others for your incompetence, both at the Center and the State.”

Following this tweet, the state’s Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, took to Twitter to announce that an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

He stated, “After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung into action and made the first arrest this morning.”

Suo-moto cognisance refers to a procedure in Indian law that allows the court to take action in a case without the need for a formal complaint.

Singh emphasized that a thorough investigation is currently underway, and the authorities will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, with the possibility of considering capital punishment.

He made it clear that such heinous acts have no place in their society.

Subsequently, the Manipur police reported making three more arrests of individuals accused of the “heinous crime of abduction and gang rape.”

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued notices to the state’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, demanding a detailed report on the case within four weeks.

The report should include the status of the investigation, updates on the health of the female survivors and others injured, as well as information about any compensation provided, if applicable.

The NHRC also requested details about measures proposed or taken to protect citizens’ human rights, especially women and vulnerable sections of society, from such barbaric incidents.

Regarding the viral video, the Indian government has ordered Twitter and other social media platforms not to share it. The government insists that these platforms adhere to Indian laws, as the matter is currently under investigation.

