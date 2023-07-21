(CTN NEWS) – Get ready for an array of thrilling activities in Bangkok this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for mesmerizing live performances by renowned artists, a serene escape in a tranquil exhibit, discovering a new and vibrant jazz bar, or indulging in delectable pastries, a delightful experience awaits every individual.

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (July 21st – 23rd)

To the moon and (never) back

Prepare to be enthralled by a myriad of sentiments, ranging from the boundless realms of hope and dreams to the joys of happiness, the eagerness of anticipation, the ache of longing, the uncertainty of romance, and the poignant sting of heartache.

The exhibition’s name is inspired by the heartfelt phrase “I love you to the moon and never back,” symbolizing the limitless affection shared between Earth and the moon, while also acknowledging the bittersweet reality of love’s inherent constraints.

This Sunday marks the exhibition’s final day, so make sure not to miss this extraordinary event!

Entrance fee: Free

Date: June 8 – July 23

Opening times: 10:00 – 20:00

Location: RCB Photographers’ Gallery 1, River City Bangkok

Google Maps: River City Bangkok

Jewellery Making Workshop

Prepare yourself for a delightful day of fun and let your creativity soar at the upcoming workshop centered around crafting authentic silver jewelry.

The week kicks off with the exciting ALPHABET & TEXTURE class, where you’ll be immersed in the art of creating diverse textures using an array of materials, resulting in mesmerizing patterns and unique surfaces.

This creative exploration will serve as the foundation for crafting personalized pieces that truly reflect your imaginative spirit.

Rest assured, you’ll walk away from the workshop with a sense of pride in your masterpieces, making this event an absolute must for all craft enthusiasts.

Don’t pass up this opportunity to dive into the world of creativity and bring home your very own masterpiece that showcases your artistic flair.

Entrance fee: 3,700 baht

Date: July 23

Opening times: 10:00 – 16:00

Location: The Season, Phetkasem 69

Google Maps: Phetkasem 69

Everybody/Cries/Sometimes.

“We all shed tears at some point… I do, and so do you. Together, we embrace our emotions.”

“Everybody/Cries/Sometimes” presents an enchanting solo exhibition by Mod Nisa Srikumdee, affectionately known as Molly, the brilliant creator behind the endearing crybaby character, CRYBABY.

This thought-provoking showcase takes place at the Trendy Gallery in collaboration with River City Bangkok, delving deep into the universal nature of tears and the profound role they hold in our lives.

Step into the captivating world of “Everybody/Cries/Sometimes” and encounter stunning paintings and sculptures set in a whimsical theme park ambiance, all accessible in the free-entry zone.

Additionally, there’s an exclusive area named “The Insomnia,” available at a cost of 450 baht to enter.

Don’t miss this extraordinary display of emotions, where art beautifully reflects the shared experience of shedding tears and embracing the complexities of our human hearts.

Entrance fee: Free (450 baht is optional to enter an additional zone)

Date: July 22 – September 30

Opening times: 10:00 – 20:00

Location: Trendy Gallery, River City Bangkok

Google Maps: River City Bangkok

MahaNakhon Pop & Spicy

Discover the enchanting transformation of the iconic MahaNakhon Building as it hosts a delightful exhibition under the captivating theme of ‘MahaNakhon Pop & Spicy.’

Step into a world of vibrant colors and immerse yourself in the essence of three renowned districts: Silom, Khao San, and Yaowarat, brought to life through mesmerizing illuminated signage.

This event beautifully captures the unique spirit of Bangkok, a city that exudes freshness, liveliness, and delightful chaos.

‘MahaNakhon Pop & Spicy’ showcases the heart and soul of Bangkok with familiar elements like iconic items, places, and delectable food portrayed in a peculiar and humorous light.

This creative approach offers visitors a fun and entertaining experience that will truly captivate the hearts of tourists.

Embrace the essence of this captivating city and enjoy an unforgettable journey through its vibrant streets and cultural landmarks within the walls of the MahaNakhon Building.

Entrance fee: 350 – 1,080 baht

Date: Now – September 15

Opening times: 10:00 – 24:00

Location: Mahanakhon Building

Google Maps: MahaNakhon

Ba Hao 八號

The bar scene finds its inspiration from the rich tapestry of various Asian cultures, focusing on creating beautiful aesthetics that are perfect for Instagram-worthy shots.

Ba Hao, which translates to “number eight” in Chinese, stands tall as a four-story establishment with its ground floor designed to evoke the charm of Shanghai’s Red Light District, complete with tasteful Chinese-style furniture.

Delighting its patrons with a limited yet impressive menu, Ba Hao features an array of Chinese street food delights.

Savor chilled tofu in a flavorful soup, relish Peking duck dumplings accompanied by a tangy ginger sauce, and indulge in a Chinese-style spring onion pancake resembling a burrito filled with tender pork.

The culinary journey at Ba Hao promises to be an unforgettable one.

To complement the culinary delights, Ba Hao’s bar serves up a selection of craft beers and signature drinks.

One such concoction is the Forbidden Gold, blending the crisp notes of Tsingtao beer with the sweetness of peach liqueur and a splash of lime.

With Ba Hao, you have the perfect setting to relish both the exquisite decor and the delectable offerings of Chinese cuisine.

Experience a fusion of flavors and aesthetics that transport you to the heart of Asian cultures in a delightful and unforgettable way.

Opening times: 17:00 – 24:00 (Close on Mondays)

Google Maps: Ba hao 八號

So there you have it! Enjoy a wonderful weekend!

