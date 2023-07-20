Free Breast Cancer And Cervical Cancer Screening Services In Thailand – 2023

(CTN NEWS) – The Association of Women Physicians of Thailand, under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen, cordially invites women of all ages to avail themselves of free screening services for breast cancer and cervical cancer throughout the year 2023.

The cervical cancer screening clinic, operated by the Association of Women Physicians of Thailand, will provide complimentary preliminary screenings for both breast cancer and cervical cancer.

The screenings will be available every Saturday on the first and third weeks of each month, except on public holidays.

To participate, simply join the queue starting from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The last queue number will be issued at 11:00 a.m.

The screening clinic is located on the 2nd floor of the Kosol Medical Building at 980/2, opposite Wat That Thong, Sukhumvit Road, Phra Khanong Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok 10110.

For any inquiries or further information, please contact us at 02 391 0400.

Take this opportunity to prioritize your health and well-being by getting tested for breast cancer and cervical cancer at no cost. We look forward to serving you and promoting better healthcare for all women in Thailand.

Admission Conditions for Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer Screening:

Please ensure you have your ID card ready for registration. Individuals seeking admission should have received 2 or more doses of the COVID vaccine. Kindly bring your proof of vaccination or have the vaccination status documented in a doctor’s app. The screening facility can accommodate up to 100 people per day. Upon arrival, obtain a queue card from the Association of Women Physicians. Please note that the screening facility’s opening hours are subject to change. Any updates or alterations will be communicated through the Facebook page and website.

By adhering to these admission conditions, you can avail yourself of breast cancer and cervical cancer screening services provided by the Association of Women Physicians.

Prioritizing your health and ensuring a safe environment for all participants is our utmost concern.

Dates/Months for Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer Screening in 2023:

month date 2023 July Saturday July 1, 2023

Saturday July 15, 2023 August Saturday 5 Aug. 23

Saturday 19 Aug. 23 September Saturday 2 September 2023

Saturday 16 September 2023 October Saturday October 7, 2023

Saturday October 21, 2023 November Saturday 4 Nov. 23

Saturday 18 Nov. 23 December Saturday Dec. 2, 2023

Saturday Dec. 16, 2023

Preparation before Pap Smear:

Schedule the Pap smear test when you are not menstruating. Avoid douching the vagina before the examination. Refrain from using vaginal suppositories, creams, or spermicides in the vagina 48 hours prior to the examination. Abstain from sexual intercourse for 24 hours before the examination.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure optimal conditions for the Pap smear test, helping to obtain accurate and reliable results for breast cancer and cervical cancer screening.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Suspect Charged With Felony Bias Crime And Assault In Attack On Japanese Diplomat

Thieves Strike Ancient Gold Coin Collection: 483 Celtic Coins Stolen In Bavarian Museum

Hoover Police Doubt Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping Claim Amid Fresh Evidence