Connect with us

News

Thieves Strike Ancient Gold Coin Collection: 483 Celtic Coins Stolen In Bavarian Museum
Advertisement

News

Hoover Police Doubt Carlee Russell's Kidnapping Claim Amid Fresh Evidence

News

Thai Entrepreneur's Lavish 10 Million Baht Funeral Spectacle Honors Beloved Parents

News

Kidnapped Carlee Russell Accused of Being Another Jussie Smollett

News World News

How a 23-Year-Old US Soldier Defected into North Korea

News News Asia

ICC Continues Investigation of Philippines 'Drug War' Killings Under Duterte

News World News

Police Shed More Light on Carlee Russell Disappearance Case

News

Mother and 10-Year-old Son Die in Leap from Burning Home

News Politics

Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Now the Front-Runner to Form a New Government

News Politics

Thailand's Constitutional Court Suspends Pita Ahead of PM Vote

News Politics

Thailand's House and Senate Reject Pita as Prime Minister

News

Thailand's Enduring Appeal: Foreign Property Buyers Flock To The Land of Allure

News

Bangkok Launches Life-Saving Motorlance Ambulances for Speedy Emergency Services

News

King Charles III: Historic Announcement Of British Passports Under New Title "His Majesty"

News Asia News

China's Inaugural Reusable Spacecraft Set For 2027 Launch, Confirms Chief Engineer

Entertainment News

Las Vegas Police Serve Search Warrant In Tupac Shakur Murder Case, Reigniting Interest

News

Thailand Court Suspends Pita from Parliament hours Before Vote for PM

News World News

Tourists Warned to Stay Indoors as Europe Experiences Heat Wave

News World News

Britain's New Illegal Migration Bill to Become Law

News News Asia

US Private 2nd Class Defects Into North Korea to Prison

News

Thieves Strike Ancient Gold Coin Collection: 483 Celtic Coins Stolen In Bavarian Museum

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Celtic Coins

(CTN NEWS) – On Wednesday, German authorities announced the arrest of four suspects involved in the theft of hundreds of ancient Celtic Coins from a museum in Bavaria last year.

The thieves targeted the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, making off with 483 Celtic coins that were unearthed during an archaeological excavation in 1999, dating back to around 100 B.C.

Before the heist, the thieves strategically cut cables at a telecommunications hub, disrupting local networks to aid their escape.

Remarkably, they managed to enter and exit the museum in just nine minutes on the early morning of November 22 without triggering any alarms.

Arrests Made in Ancient Celtic Coins Heist after Search Operation in Northern Germany

On Tuesday, the authorities carried out a search operation in the northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the theft.

Bavaria’s interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, described the apprehended individuals as “professional burglars.”

According to Ch Insp Ludwig Waldinger from the Bavarian police, the investigation is still ongoing, and they are currently searching properties in multiple federal states as part of their mission.

The coins, considered the most significant Celtic gold discovery of the 20th Century, were found during an archaeological excavation near Manching in 1999. They had been on public display since 2006.

During the theft, the culprits were suspected of tampering with the museum’s alarm system by cutting nearby internet cables, causing extensive outages.

As a result, the alarm did not activate when they pried open a door, allowing them to complete the robbery in less than 10 minutes. Despite this, the system managed to record the timing of the theft.

Authorities were investigating the possibility of organized crime involvement and potential connections to previous heists.

Notably, in 2017, a massive 100kg gold coin was stolen from a museum in Berlin, followed by a dramatic diamond heist at Dresden’s Green Vault museum, where 21 valuable pieces of jewelry were taken on CCTV two years later.

The loss of the coins deeply affected both the museum and the community at large.

Rupert Gebhard, head of collections at the State Archaeological Collection in Munich, expressed the feeling of losing a cherished companion with the theft of these historical artifacts.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Hoover Police Doubt Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping Claim Amid Fresh Evidence

Thailand’s Enduring Appeal: Foreign Property Buyers Flock To The Land of Allure

King Charles III: Historic Announcement Of British Passports Under New Title “His Majesty”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs