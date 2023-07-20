Suspect Charged With Felony Bias Crime And Assault In Attack On Japanese Diplomat

(CTN NEWS) – According to Japan’s foreign ministry, a senior Japanese diplomat in Oregon was assaulted by a woman last month, resulting in injuries. Local media reports suggest it may have been an anti-Asian hate crime.

Yuzo Yoshioka, aged 62 and head of the consular office of Japan in Portland, was attacked around 1:20 pm on June 17 while walking alone in the downtown area of the city.

The woman who allegedly assaulted him is said to have been homeless.

Diplomat Recovers After Unprovoked Attack; Suspect Charged with Bias Crime and Assault

As a result of the attack, the diplomat fell to the ground and suffered a head injury. He was promptly taken to the hospital but was discharged the same day. Fortunately, he has since recovered and returned to his duties at the ministry.

R.D. Lipscomb, an eyewitness to the incident, expressed his concern, saying, “The poor guy just went down. It looked pretty bad.”

Lipscomb informed KGW that he trailed the suspected attacker for several blocks. According to court records, the police discovered 23-year-old Arissa Robinson hiding inside the U.S. Bankcorp Tower.

Robinson has been charged with felony bias crime and fourth-degree assault.

Court records indicate that the attack on the Consul General was unprovoked and is believed to be part of a wider pattern where Robinson specifically targeted individuals of Asian descent.

Unprovoked Attack on Consul General in Portland Linked to Prior Assault on Asian Man

On August 29, 2022, records indicate that Robinson assaulted a 76-year-old Asian man on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

According to the police, Robinson approached the victim from behind and repeatedly struck him in the head. Subsequently, Robinson placed the man in a chokehold, cutting off his air supply and preventing him from calling for help.

The Oregonian/OregonLive was the first to report on this case on Monday.

Currently, Robinson remains in custody at the Multnomah County jail.

Yoshioka Yuzo, the Consul General, chose not to comment due to the ongoing investigation. However, he mentioned that the incident has not altered his positive perception of Portland.

Since arriving in Portland in March, the top Japanese diplomat in Oregon has been actively engaging with community leaders and dignitaries.

In a Facebook post on May 31, there was a photo of him alongside Portland’s Police Chief, expressing gratitude for Chief of Police Charles Lovell’s efforts in ensuring the safety of both Portland citizens and Japanese nationals.

It’s unfortunate that a few weeks later, the Consul General himself became the victim of an unprovoked attack.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thieves Strike Ancient Gold Coin Collection: 483 Celtic Coins Stolen In Bavarian Museum

Hoover Police Doubt Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping Claim Amid Fresh Evidence

Thailand’s Enduring Appeal: Foreign Property Buyers Flock To The Land of Allure