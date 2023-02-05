Connect with us

Japan's PM Aide Quits Over Remarks About LGBTQ People
Japan’s PM Aide Quits Over Remarks About LGBTQ People

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – A senior advisor to the prime minister of Japan has been fired for making offensive comments regarding LGBTQ persons.

Masayoshi Arai, a secretary in the prime minister’s office, has been fired, prime minister Fumio Kishida announced to reporters on Saturday.

Arai recently told Japanese media that he did not like seeing LGBTQ persons. On Friday, Arai retracted his remarks and apologized.

The remarks, according to Kishida, are in opposition to the administration’s attitude supporting diversity.

Senior aide to the prime minister Masayoshi Arai walks next to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Dec. 12, 2022. Kishida told reporters Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 (Kyodo News via AP)

Without going into additional detail, Kishida added, “Taking severe action is inevitable,” implying that Arai might decide to leave on his own.

Arai’s comments sparked a protest and were the most recent mistakes made by Japanese politicians that got them into trouble.

In conformist Japan, where prejudice toward LGBTQ individuals, racial groups, women, and other nations persists, maintaining one’s face is crucial.

The only other Group of Seven nation, Japan, does not recognize same-sex marriage, but there has been an increasing trend in favour of it.

Kishida’s administration‘s popularity is in jeopardy due to recent scandals.

Over the years, several Japanese officials have resigned due to remarks they made.

Following some lighthearted remarks concerning the death penalty, a justice minister resigned last year.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, resigned in 2021 after complaining that ladies talked excessively. Approximately 20 years ago, when Mori was prime minister, he had a history of making mistakes.

2019 saw the resignation of a minister in charge of cybersecurity who admitted he hardly ever used a computer.

