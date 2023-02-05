Connect with us

South Korean Fishing Boat Capsizes, Leaving 9 People Missing
South Korean Fishing Boat Capsizes, Leaving 9 People Missing

1 min ago

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – Sunday morning, South Korean coast guard vessels and aircraft were searching the waters off of the country’s southwestern coast for nine missing fishermen. The sailors went missing when their boat sank.

Following the disaster that occurred late on Saturday in waters close to Daebichi island in the sea county of Sinan,

The coast guard from the port city of Mokpo in the southwestern region of the country reported that a nearby commercial vessel could save three crew members.

The survivors told the coast guard that the boat’s engine compartment soon filled with water before the 24-ton vessel fell over.

 

Rescued crew members are carried on stretchers by the rescue team as they arrive at a port in Mokpo, S.Korea, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (Jung Hee-sung/Yonhap via AP)

The coast guard provided this information.

The authorities intended to attempt to rescue the vessel, but it was unknown whether any of the nine crew members who had gone missing would be on board.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety stated that seven of the people who went missing were South Korean nationals and that the other two were foreigners; however, it did not immediately confirm the nationality of the foreigners.

This photo provided by S.Korea’s Mokpo coast guard shows a capsized boat in waters off the country’s southwestern coast, S.Korea, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. = (Jung Hee-sung/Yonhap via AP)

On Sunday afternoon, more than thirty coast guard vessels and at least eight planes belonging to the coast guard and the military were searching the region.

According to a statement released by his office, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a plea for the government to mobilize “all available resources” to broaden the search scope and provide support to the families of the missing fishermen.

