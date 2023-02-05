COVID-19 New Cases Under 15,000 For 3rd Day In S. Korea

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – On Sunday, the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained around 15,000, despite the widespread belief that the winter wave of infections has likely reached its peak.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the nation reported 14,018 new cases, including 34 cases from other countries, increasing the total number of cases to 30,257,411.

The number of cases handled each day dropped to its lowest Sunday total in 31 weeks.

The country reported 22 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 33,596.

The number of patients in critical condition dropped from 325 the day before to 313 today.

The authorities in charge of public health have stated that the winter wave has passed its height, and despite slight fluctuations, the downward trend is anticipated to continue.

After more than two years, the government is finally lifting the majority of the indoor mask rule, except hospitals, pharmacies, and public transit. This change will take effect on Monday.

