Connect with us

News News Asia

One Dead, Seven Missing After Two Japanese Navy SH-60 Helicopters Crash
Advertisement

News Asia News

Thousand's Flee After Junta Bombs Myawaddy, Myanmar

News

FED's Increase On Cigarettes Is Necessary To Control Rising Consumption

News

PIA Plans To Start Operations In Europe Soon

News Regional News

Thailand's Government Works to Safeguard Country From Future Military Coups

News

Pakistan Government Borrows Record Rs5.5 Trillion from Banks Amid Rising Inflation

News

US Sanctions Chinese and Belarusian Companies for Supplying Missiles to Pakistan

News Northern Thailand

Thailand Safeguards Civilians as Violence in Myanmar Spreads Across the Thai Border

News

UK Returns Stolen Asante Treasures to Ghana on Six-Year Loan

News

U.S. House Votes On Long-Awaited $95 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel

News Regional News

Foam Party Ends With 65 Children Hospitalized With Rotavirus

News

Judge Berates Donald Trump For Rushing Hush Money Trial Days Before Opening Statements

News

Punjab's Mobile Internet Services Will Be Suspended For Sunday's By-Elections

News

U.S. House Passes Bill Requiring ByteDance to Sell TikTok or Face Ban

News

Fansland Music Festival in Bangkok Introduces NFT Ticketing

News

Japan's Labour Shortage: Can Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fill the Gap?

News

China Bans WhatsApp and Threads Over Security Risks

News Southern Thailand

Foreigner Jumps to His Death From Cell Tower in Southern Thailand

News

UK Rejects EU Offer to Facilitate Study and Work Abroad for Young People Offer

News

Home Office Official Arrested for Allegedly Selling UK Residency to Asylum Seeker

News

One Dead, Seven Missing After Two Japanese Navy SH-60 Helicopters Crash

Avatar of CTN News

Published

6 mins ago

on

Two Japanese Navy SH-60 Helicopters Crash
Japanese Navy Recovers MH-60S that crashed into the sea: Image US Navy

Two Japanese navy SH-60 patrol helicopters crashed into the sea during a training exercise, killing at least one of the eight crew members, the defense minister said Sunday. The helicopters were conducting anti-submarine maneuvers at the remote Izu island group off central Japan’s southern coast.

The SH-60 is a patrol helicopter developed to replace the present SH-60J anti-submarine helicopter. The SH-60K destroyer performs several roles, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, surveillance, transport, and rescue, in collaboration with the warship.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara stated at a press conference that the cause of the crash is under investigation. The two flight recorders were located near together, and it was likely that the two helicopters collided, told Reuters.

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) and Coast Guard are looking for the remaining seven crew members. Earlier on Saturday, MSDF Chief of Staff Yoshitaka Sakai said he didn’t believe another country was involved in the disaster.

In a post on X, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel offered his country’s support in search and rescue efforts.

US, Japan and South Korea War Games

A US carrier strike group commanded by the USS Theodore Roosevelt conducted a two-day joint exercise with its allies Japan and South Korea, while US President Joe Biden met with officials from Japan and the Philippines at the White House.

The military and diplomatic moves aim to enhance the allies’ cohesion in the face of what they perceive to be China’s aggressive military actions in the region. Several guided missile destroyers from the United States and South Korea, as well as a Japanese warship, took part in the drills in the disputed East China Sea, where concerns over China’s territorial claims are growing.

Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine told AP, the three nations engaged in undersea warfare exercises, maritime interdiction operations, search and rescue drills, and communication and data sharing activities.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have grown following recurrent incidents between their coast guard vessels in the disputed South China Sea. Chinese coast guard ships frequently approach the disputed Japanese-controlled East China Sea islands near Taiwan. Beijing has defended its actions in the South China Sea, accusing the United States of inciting tensions.

This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping had talks with senior officials from Vietnam, Russia, and Taiwan. The naval exercises between the United States, Japan, and South Korea come after four-way maneuvers in the South China Sea, where Japan joined the United States, Australia, and the Philippines.

Participants avoided naming China, instead stating that the exercises were being held to ensure a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific. A Chinese Defense Ministry official said Friday that China’s actions in the South China Sea are “justified, lawful, and above reproach,” accusing the United States of flexing its muscles in the region and forming anti-China cliques.

“These acts are irresponsible and extremely dangerous,” senior colonel Wu Qian warned in an online statement. The South China water, an area of long-standing tensions, is an important water route for world trade. Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and Taiwan have all expressed concern.

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies