COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

12 seconds ago

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – According to a calculation based on prefectural reports, there were 252 additional fatalities caused by COVID-19 reported in Japan on Saturday.

This brought the death toll for January to 10,124, marking the first time a monthly figure exceeded 10,000.

Since approximately November, when the number of infected people began to climb again, the number of fatalities in the country has been climbing fast to 19.

In December, more than 7,600 persons passed away, making it the month with the greatest monthly total up to that point.

READ MORE: South Korea’s Export Controls Lifted As Part Of Japan’s Efforts To Improve Relations

Japan Tops 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths as Toll Nearly Doubles Since January | Nippon.com

/ GETTY IMAGE

According to the prefectural governments, around 54,800 new illnesses were recorded nationally on Saturday. The Health Ministry claimed that there are 533 severe cases, 24 less than reported on Friday.

Since the middle of this month, the number of daily infections has been gradually decreasing.

The government concluded in May that the novel coronavirus should be placed in the same category as seasonal influenza and other common infectious diseases.

This significant change will lead to the normalization of social and economic activities in the country.

