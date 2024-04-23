Connect with us

Singapore Navy Receives the First of 4 German-Built Assault Submarines
Singapore Navy Receives the First of 4 German-Built Assault Submarines

Singapore Navy Receives the First of 4 German-Built Assault Submarines

Singapore’s Defence Ministry has confirmed the arrival of the first of four German-built diesel-electric assault submarines. The Impeccable was welcomed at Singapore’s RSS Singapura—Changi Naval Base on Monday during a homecoming ceremony attended by Republic of Singapore Navy Chief Rear Adm. Sean Wat and other top personnel.

The submarine arrived in Singapore from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems’ facilities on the rented, civilian-operated heavy cargo vessel Rolldock Storm. The ship arrived in Singapore on July 8 following a voyage from the German port of Kiel that began in late May.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems of Germany delivered the submarine Impeccable to Singapore.

The Impeccable is the second of four Invincible-class submarines bought by Singapore, set to launch in December 2022. According to a Defence Ministry media release, the boats, also known as the Type 218SG, are custom-built for Singapore’s shallow and bustling tropical waterways.

According to the ministry, the submarines “possess state-of-the-art capabilities, including high levels of automation, significant payload capacity, enhanced underwater endurance, and ergonomics optimised for the Asian physique.”

Singapore Navy Receives the First of 4 German-Built Assault Submarines

The Type 218SG, are custom-built for Singapore

When submerged, Invincible-class submarines measure 230 feet and displace 2,200 tons of water. The boats use air-independent propulsion systems and an X-rudder configuration akin to ThyssenKrupp’s Type 212 design for improved agility in shallow, congested seas.

The Impeccable will then undergo a series of local sea testing before becoming fully operational with the Republic of Singapore Navy. The class’s lead boat, the Invincible, remains in Germany to assist Singaporean submariners in their training.

The final two submarines of the class are currently under construction in Germany. Singapore intends to utilize the new submarines to replace a similar number of used submarines purchased from Sweden and modified for usage in Singapore’s waterways.

The island nation is located on the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea, two of the world’s busiest commercial maritime channels. Singapore’s economy is heavily reliant on global marine trade, and the country is a key security ally of the United States, with historic agreements to allow American military ships and aircraft to use its ports.

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

