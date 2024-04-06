The United States, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines have formed a “maritime cooperative activity” to maintain a free and open South China Sea, the Philippines’ defense minister announced on Saturday.

On April 7, the Philippines’ defense ministry announced in a joint statement that naval and air force activities will take place within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The action will improve the interoperability of the countries’ military doctrines, tactics, techniques, and processes, according to the statement.

The four nations confirm that the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award is definitive and legally binding.

The marine exercise will take place days before a trilateral summit in Washington featuring the leaders of the United States, Japan, and the Philippines, which will include a discussion of recent incidents in the South China Sea.

In March, the Philippines and China had several maritime encounters that involved the deployment of water cannons and harsh verbal exchanges, raising concerns of an escalation at sea.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

China’s strong claims and militarization of the region have strained relations with neighboring countries and sparked international criticism. The South China Sea is a source of conflict and controversy that has made international headlines.

The significance of the South China Sea, as well as the necessity to resolve the conflicts that disturb its waters, cannot be overstated. It is critical for the international community to band together, respect the rule of law, and keep this key artery for global trade and diplomacy open and calm.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) establishes the legal foundation for marine activities, and it is critical that all parties approach these conversations with respect for international law and a goal of peaceful resolution.

The swirling vortex of China’s aggression in the South China Sea is a story of geopolitics, contested sovereignty, and the fight for control in an area critical to world trade and security.

The South China Sea is a hotly contested region with abundant natural resources. It has significant oil and natural gas deposits, making it a vital economic zone.

The sea is also an important fishing area, providing a vital food source for neighboring countries. However, competing territorial claims by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have heightened tensions and raised the possibility of military war.

China’s enormous claims and island-building operations have concerned both its neighbors and the United States. Resolving these disputes peacefully while maintaining freedom of navigation is still a big geopolitical concern.

