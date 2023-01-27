Japan Tightens Sanctions Against Russia Following Deadly Missile Strikes In Ukraine

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – Following Russia’s most recent round of missile assaults in Ukraine, Japan reinforced sanctions against it on Friday by adding more items to a list of exports that are prohibited and seizing the property of Russian officials and groups.

The choice was made after Russia began missile attacks in Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 11 people.

Germany and the United States had already promised to provide Ukraine with tanks to assist it in fending off any more Russian offensives.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Japan would adopt export restrictions in line with other major countries “in light of the circumstances surrounding Ukraine and support international efforts to maintain peace.”

BANNING OF GOODS

Japan will start banning exports to 49 groups in Russia on February 3 as part of the new restrictions, which might be used to strengthen Russia’s military prowess.

According to the ministry, these will include items like robots, X-ray inspection equipment, explosives, and robotics and items like water cannons, gas exploration equipment, and semiconductor equipment.

JSC Irkut Corp, MMZ Avangard, Mikhail Mizintsev, the deputy defense minister, Konstantin Chuychenko, and 14 pro-Moscow persons connected to the “annexation”.

Of the areas of the southeast Ukraine region are among the 22 individuals and three businesses whose assets Japan would also freeze in Russia.

