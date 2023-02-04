Connect with us

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday
Advertisement

News Asia

Wikipedia Blocked In Pakistan Due To Offensive Content

News Asia News

Hong Kong Plans To Give Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets To Attract Tourists

News Asia Covid-19

South Korea Reports 14,961 COVID-19 Cases Versus 19,000 A Week Earlier

News Asia News

China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed Islands In The East China Sea

News Asia

Thaipusam Celebrations In Ipoh Are Expected To Draw Over 400,000 People

News Asia News

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica

News Asia News

North Korea Threatens 'overwhelming nuclear force' Against The U.S.

News News Asia

Adani's Market Losses $100 Billion Following The Financial Crisis

News News Asia

Philippines and US Secure Deal for 4 Military Bases

News News Asia

South Sudan Receives Over 300,000 Printed School Textbooks From China

News Asia News

South Korea's Retail Prices Rose 5.2% In January Due To Higher Energy Prices

News Asia News

Factory Activity In Asia Falls In Spite Of China's COVID Re-opening

News Asia Covid-19 News

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

News News Asia

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

News Asia News

Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Death Toll Reaches 93

News Asia

India Launches the World's First nasal COVID Vaccine

News Asia News

Taliban Reiterates Its Ban On Women Taking University Entrance Exams

News Asia News

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

News Asia

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday

Published

5 seconds ago

on

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea reached its lowest total on Saturday in 31 weeks, continuing a slow downward trend as the government has taken initiatives to assist people in returning to their usual lives before the pandemic.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the nation reported 14,624 new cases, including 41 cases brought in from other countries, increasing the total number of cases to 30,243,393.

The daily infections on Saturday were about 9,000 lower than one week before.

The number of fatalities in the country rose by 22 due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 33,574.

READ MORE:  COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

/ CTV

The number of patients in critical condition dropped from 339 the day before to 325 today. The total has been dropping steadily, remaining lower than 400 for the past five days in a row now.

The authorities in charge of public health have stated that the winter wave has passed its height, and despite slight fluctuations, the downward trend is anticipated to continue.

Since last Wednesday, the number of newly reported infections has been steadily decreasing, even though the government relaxed the indoor mask rule on Monday, except in hospitals, pharmacies, and public transportation.

During this time, the KDCA reported that there were no cases of COVID-19 among arrivals from China with short-term visas on Saturday.

/ GETTY IMAGE

This is the first time in approximately a month that this has been the case since South Korea began requiring visitors from the neighboring country to undergo a polymerase chain reaction test for the virus both before and after arriving in the country.

According to the KDCA, on Friday, 164 Chinese tourists who were only in the country for a short period were given COVID-19 tests at a testing center at Incheon Airport, situated southwest of Seoul. Neither of the tests returned a positive result.

However, the KDCA stated that the total might be revised because five of them are required to undergo further testing due to ambiguous results.

Cases of the day’s infectious agent are tallied up to midnight and reported first thing in the morning.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Wikipedia Blocked In Pakistan Due To Offensive Content

South Korea Reports 14,961 COVID-19 Cases Versus 19,000 A Week Earlier

Hong Kong Plans To Give Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets To Attract Tourists
Related Topics:
Continue Reading