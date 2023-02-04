COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea reached its lowest total on Saturday in 31 weeks, continuing a slow downward trend as the government has taken initiatives to assist people in returning to their usual lives before the pandemic.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the nation reported 14,624 new cases, including 41 cases brought in from other countries, increasing the total number of cases to 30,243,393.

The daily infections on Saturday were about 9,000 lower than one week before.

The number of fatalities in the country rose by 22 due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 33,574.

The number of patients in critical condition dropped from 339 the day before to 325 today. The total has been dropping steadily, remaining lower than 400 for the past five days in a row now.

The authorities in charge of public health have stated that the winter wave has passed its height, and despite slight fluctuations, the downward trend is anticipated to continue.

Since last Wednesday, the number of newly reported infections has been steadily decreasing, even though the government relaxed the indoor mask rule on Monday, except in hospitals, pharmacies, and public transportation.

During this time, the KDCA reported that there were no cases of COVID-19 among arrivals from China with short-term visas on Saturday.

This is the first time in approximately a month that this has been the case since South Korea began requiring visitors from the neighboring country to undergo a polymerase chain reaction test for the virus both before and after arriving in the country.

According to the KDCA, on Friday, 164 Chinese tourists who were only in the country for a short period were given COVID-19 tests at a testing center at Incheon Airport, situated southwest of Seoul. Neither of the tests returned a positive result.

However, the KDCA stated that the total might be revised because five of them are required to undergo further testing due to ambiguous results.

Cases of the day’s infectious agent are tallied up to midnight and reported first thing in the morning.

