Pakistan’s Ex-President Pervez Musharraf’s Death Reactions

(CTN NEWS) – Pervez Musharraf, the former president of Pakistan, passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital after a protracted illness. He had spent years in self-imposed exile.

The following are the former aides’ and analysts’ reactions to his passing:

FORMER MUSHARRAF AID, CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN’S PARTY

“Although he is referred to as a military dictator, there has never been a more robust democratic government than there is today.

Pakistanis consider the period of Pervez Musharraf’s rule to be one of the best in their country’s history even though he oversaw it through a very trying time.”

INDIAN POLITICIAN SHASHI THAROOR SAID ON TWITTER

“He was formerly India’s unforgiving enemy, but from 2002 to 2007, he worked to promote peace. I used to see him every year at the UN and he was always brilliant, interesting, and savvy in his thinking. RIP”

ISLAMABAD-BASED THINK TANK CEO MUSHARRAF ZAIDI

“The most significant accomplishment Gen. Musharraf accomplished precedes his time in office.

The Kargil War (against India) was planned and carried out by him against the advice of military personnel who came before him and initially without the elected officials’ knowledge. The Kargil War forever changed Pakistan in 1999.”

