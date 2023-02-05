Connect with us

News Asia News

Pakistan's Ex-President Pervez Musharraf's Death Reactions
Advertisement

Tech News Asia

Apple Pay Likely To Launch In South Korea By Next Month

News Asia

Why is Gambling illegal in Pakistan?

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday

News Asia

Wikipedia Blocked In Pakistan Due To Offensive Content

News Asia News

Hong Kong Plans To Give Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets To Attract Tourists

News Asia Covid-19

South Korea Reports 14,961 COVID-19 Cases Versus 19,000 A Week Earlier

News Asia News

China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed Islands In The East China Sea

News Asia

Thaipusam Celebrations In Ipoh Are Expected To Draw Over 400,000 People

News Asia News

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica

News Asia News

North Korea Threatens 'overwhelming nuclear force' Against The U.S.

News News Asia

Adani's Market Losses $100 Billion Following The Financial Crisis

News News Asia

Philippines and US Secure Deal for 4 Military Bases

News News Asia

South Sudan Receives Over 300,000 Printed School Textbooks From China

News Asia News

South Korea's Retail Prices Rose 5.2% In January Due To Higher Energy Prices

News Asia News

Factory Activity In Asia Falls In Spite Of China's COVID Re-opening

News Asia Covid-19 News

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

News News Asia

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

News Asia News

Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Death Toll Reaches 93

News Asia

India Launches the World's First nasal COVID Vaccine

News Asia

Pakistan’s Ex-President Pervez Musharraf’s Death Reactions

Published

30 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – Pervez Musharraf, the former president of Pakistan, passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital after a protracted illness. He had spent years in self-imposed exile.

The following are the former aides’ and analysts’ reactions to his passing:

FORMER MUSHARRAF AID, CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN’S PARTY

“Although he is referred to as a military dictator, there has never been a more robust democratic government than there is today.

Pakistanis consider the period of Pervez Musharraf’s rule to be one of the best in their country’s history even though he oversaw it through a very trying time.”

FILE - Pakistani President Gen. Pervez Musharraf and his wife Sehba pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on July 15, 2001. An official said Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, Gen. Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan military ruler who backed U.S. war in Afghanistan after 9/11, has died. (AP Photo/Sherwin Crasto, File)

Pakistani President Gen. Pervez Musharraf and his wife Sehba pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on July 15, 2001. (AP Photo/Sherwin Crasto, File)

INDIAN POLITICIAN SHASHI THAROOR SAID ON TWITTER

“He was formerly India’s unforgiving enemy, but from 2002 to 2007, he worked to promote peace. I used to see him every year at the UN and he was always brilliant, interesting, and savvy in his thinking. RIP”

ISLAMABAD-BASED THINK TANK CEO MUSHARRAF ZAIDI

“The most significant accomplishment Gen. Musharraf accomplished precedes his time in office.

The Kargil War (against India) was planned and carried out by him against the advice of military personnel who came before him and initially without the elected officials’ knowledge. The Kargil War forever changed Pakistan in 1999.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday

Apple Pay Likely To Launch In South Korea By Next Month

Why is Gambling illegal in Pakistan?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading