Iranian Pilgrims Undertake Umrah Journey To Saudi Arabia After Nine-Year Hiatus

(CTN News) – Iran’s official news agency reported that the inaugural contingent of Iranian pilgrims in nine years embarked on their journey to Saudi Arabia on Monday for the Umrah, or minor pilgrimage, marking a significant step forward in the improving relations between the two countries.

According to Irna, the official news agency, the initial group of Umrah pilgrims departed from Iran via the Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran.

This marks the first time Iranians have undertaken this pilgrimage since Tehran and Riyadh reached a diplomatic agreement brokered by China last year, aimed at restoring ties and reopening their embassies after a hiatus of over nine years.

While Iranians were permitted to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage last year, access to the Umrah had been restricted until now.

The rupture in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran occurred in 2016, following the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran during protests over the execution of Shiite cleric Nimr Al Nimr by Riyadh.

Despite previous announcements in Iranian state media regarding the resumption of Umrah pilgrimages, technical obstacles resulted in repeated delays. Irna disclosed plans for a total of 5,720 Iranian pilgrims to journey to Saudi Arabia this year.

At the airport, the Saudi ambassador to Tehran, Abdullah bin Saud Al Anazi, joined several Iranian officials in bidding farewell to the first group of pilgrims on Monday.

Unlike the Hajj, which occurs on specific dates according to the lunar calendar, Muslims can undertake the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca at any time of the year.