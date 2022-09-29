Indian Top Court legalises Abortion For All Women Regardless Of Marital Status

(CTN News) – According to the Supreme Court of India The Indian Supreme Court has legalized abortion for all women irrespective of their marital status.

According to the Supreme Court of India, women can choose to abort a pregnancy at any time up to 24 weeks regardless of their marital status. This decision was hailed by women’s rights advocates.

After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States, the right to abortion has become contentious globally.

Abortion is legal for women as early as 24 weeks into pregnancy.

An unmarried woman can undergo abortion up to 24 weeks on equal terms with married women, according to Justice D.Y. Chandrachud of India’s Supreme Court.

In 1971, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP) prohibited the procedure for married women, divorcees, widows, minors, “disabled and mentally ill women,” and survivors of sexual assault or rape.

The decision was based on a petition from a woman who said her pregnancy resulted from a consensual relationship, but she wanted an abortion when it didn’t work.

Activists called the ruling a milestone for Indian women’s rights. Mahua Moitra tweeted: “A huge step forward.”

According to the MTP law, sexual assault by husbands can be classified as marital rape. Although there are efforts to change this, Indian law doesn’t consider marital rape an offense.

“In an era that includes Dobbs vs Jackson, and makes distinctions between the marital status of women who are raped – this excellent judgment on abortion under the MTP Act hits it out of the park,” Karuna Nundy, a gender law lawyer, said on Twitter.

