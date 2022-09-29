Connect with us

News Asia

Indian Top Court legalises Abortion For All Women Regardless Of Marital Status
Advertisement

News News Asia

Soi Dog Foundation Fight Dog Meat Trade with Vietnam Government

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers

News News Asia

China Issues "Red Alert" as Nation's Largest Lake Runs Dry

News News Asia

Biden to Miss APEC 2022 Leaders Summit in Bangkok

News News Asia

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino

News News Asia

23 Chinese Tourists Missing after Boat Capsizes in Cambodia

News News Asia

Japan to Reopen Country to Foreigners after 2.5 Year

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

News News Asia

Myanmar Teachers Describe Horror of Helicopter Attack that Killed 12 Children

News News Asia

Man, 70 Set Himself on Fire Protesting Shinzo Abe's Funeral

News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Threatens Social Media Users with 10 Years in Jail

News News Asia

China Warns People Not to Touch Foreigners Over Monkeypox

News News Asia

Myanmar Army Helicopters Attack School Killing 7 Children

News News Asia

6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southeastern Taiwan

News News Asia

Japan Braces for Typhoon Packing 270 Kilometer Winds

News Asia

Is India-Pakistan Peace Around?

News News Asia

77-Year-Old Australian Man Killed By Kangaroo

News News Asia

Children in Hong Kong Committed Suicide at Record Rates in 2021

News Asia

Dengue Outbreak Out Of Control Across Pakistan, Over 2,000 New Cases

News Asia

Indian Top Court legalises Abortion For All Women Regardless Of Marital Status

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Indian Top Court legalises Abortion For All Women Regardless Of Marital Status

(CTN News) – According to the Supreme Court of India The Indian Supreme Court has legalized abortion for all women irrespective of their marital status.

According to the Supreme Court of India, women can choose to abort a pregnancy at any time up to 24 weeks regardless of their marital status. This decision was hailed by women’s rights advocates.

After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States, the right to abortion has become contentious globally.

Abortion is legal for women as early as 24 weeks into pregnancy. 

220929 india abortion al 0746 bfe509

Babita Devi visits a clinic for an abortion, on April 6, 2010, in Hazipur, India.

An unmarried woman can undergo abortion up to 24 weeks on equal terms with married women, according to Justice D.Y. Chandrachud of India’s Supreme Court.

In 1971, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP) prohibited the procedure for married women, divorcees, widows, minors, “disabled and mentally ill women,” and survivors of sexual assault or rape.

The decision was based on a petition from a woman who said her pregnancy resulted from a consensual relationship, but she wanted an abortion when it didn’t work.

Activists called the ruling a milestone for Indian women’s rights. Mahua Moitra tweeted: “A huge step forward.”

According to the MTP law, sexual assault by husbands can be classified as marital rape. Although there are efforts to change this, Indian law doesn’t consider marital rape an offense.

“In an era that includes Dobbs vs Jackson, and makes distinctions between the marital status of women who are raped – this excellent judgment on abortion under the MTP Act hits it out of the park,” Karuna Nundy, a gender law lawyer, said on Twitter.

Related CTN News:

Is India-Pakistan Peace Around?

Dengue Outbreak Out Of Control Across Pakistan, Over 2,000 New Cases

Floods Continue To Ravage Pakistan, Affecting More Than 30 Million People

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop