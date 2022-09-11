Connect with us

Dengue Outbreak Out Of Control Across Pakistan, Over 2,000 New Cases
News Asia

Arsi Mughal

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Dengue Outbreak Out Of Control Across Pakistan, Over 2,000 New Cases

(CTN News) – In Pakistan, more and more cases of dengue virus continue to be reported every day, as panic and fear spread among the public due to a shortage of fever medicines that have also been reported, according to Geo News.

Dengue fever has taken a dangerous turn in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan as it has spread throughout these provinces.

A widespread outbreak of dengue and other epidemics affects Pakistan.

There has been another death caused by dengue virus in Karachi in the last 24 hours, with over 2,000 people affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following excessive rains that left breeding sites for mosquitoes to breed, according to the report.

There have been increasing numbers of dengue patients in Karachi’s hospitals, with most of the wards reserved for them being full.

A total of 125 new cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported in Punjab.

Moreover, four deaths were reported in the province due to dengue, according to data from the province’s health department.

A shortage of fever medicine persists in most parts of the country, with pharmacies in Punjab awaiting a resumption of the drug’s supply for the last four weeks.

There has been an increase in the price of fever pills from Rs17 to Rs30 in Peshawar.

