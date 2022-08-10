Why Collagen Supplements are Popular in Malaysia

Collagen is the most abundant protein in our body. It’s the main element of the connective tissues that form our ligaments, tendons, muscles and skin. Collagen also provides structure to the body and strengthens the bones.

Collagen supplements are increasingly popular in Malaysia among people who want to keep their skin supple and young-looking.

The supplements are also popular with people suffering from joint pain, and collagen may help in other health issues as well.

Although there is a total of 28 types of collagen, four types of collagen are more common than the others and serve many purposes in the human body.

Type I is the most common and is found in all the connective tissue on the body.

Type II is found in the spinal discs between your vertebrae.

Type III is the major component of reticular fibres, found in blood vessels and skin.

Type IV is found in your inner ear, kidneys and eye lens.

Collagen is like the glue that enables many parts of our body to remain elastic and supple.

But many people find themselves wondering: if collagen is so common in the body, why do we need more of it?

Why are Collagen Supplements so Popular?

Although we all produce collagen throughout our lives, as we start to age, our production of collagen starts to slow down.

The slowdown in production starts to happen in our 30s, though it may not be seen or felt for decades.

The slowdown in collagen is one of the reasons we start developing wrinkles, and our skin becomes drier, thinner and less elastic.

We may start suffering from sore and brittle bones, and our joints may get stiffer as we age. A lack of collagen may partly cause this.

Taking collagen supplements may be a way to slow down the physical effects of the ageing process.

People who take daily collagen supplements can slow down wrinkles and increase the skin’s elasticity and hydration.

Part of the reason why collagen supplements are so popular in Malaysia is that the tropical sun speeds up the ageing process in the skin.

Collagen supplements are a good countermeasure to the drying effects of the hot sun.

Counter the Effects of Ageing

The lack of collagen is obvious in your skin as you age, but other areas of the body can be affected as well.

Hair can grow brittle and lifeless. As it becomes brittle, it often splits, breaks and demands more care and moisturising.

You may develop teeth problems as collagen plays a part in anchoring your teeth to your gums.

Joint pain can also become more apparent as collagen production diminishes.

Collagen is the main culprit behind the overall physical ageing process. The way to slow down the process is to take collagen supplements.

