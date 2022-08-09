New Study Finds 1 in 8 People Will Suffer From Long Covid

In one of the most comprehensive studies on the Covid-19 Coronavirus, one in eight people will develop at least one symptom of Long Covid.

More than half a billion Coronavirus covid-19 cases have been recorded worldwide since the pandemic’s start. A growing number of people are becoming concerned about the long-lasting symptoms associated with Long Covid.

The research so far mostly compares long-covid sufferers with people who have never been infected, making it possible that some health problems are not virus-related.

In a study published in The Lancet Journal, more than 76,400 adults in the Netherlands filled out an online questionnaire on 23 common long Covid symptoms.

Each participant completed the questionnaire 24 times between March 2020 and August 2021. More than 4,200 of them reported catching Covid during that period.

Of those with Covid, over 21% had at least one new or aggravated symptom three to five months after becoming infected.

However, a similar increase was reported by nearly nine percent of a control group that did not have Covid.

In the study, 12.7% of those with Covid — around one in eight — reported long-term symptoms.

Symptoms before and after Covid infection were recorded, allowing researchers to pinpoint the virus’s exact effects.

The study found that chest pain, breathing difficulties, muscle pain, loss of taste, and fatigue are among the most common long-term symptoms of Covid.

Studies on Long Covid



Among the study’s authors, Aranka Ballering of the Dutch University of Groningen called Long Covid “an urgent problem with mounting human costs”.

As a result of looking at symptoms in an uninfected control group and individuals before and after infection with SARS-CoV-2, we were able to account for symptoms that may have been a result of health factors other than infectious diseases, such as stress caused by restrictions and uncertainty, she explained.

The study’s authors said its limitations included that it did not cover later variants, such as Delta or Omicron, and did not collect information about symptoms such as brain fog, which have since been considered a common sign of long Covid.

Researchers should also consider mental health symptoms like depression and anxiety as well as brain fog, insomnia, and feeling malaise after minor exertion, according to to study author Judith Rosmalen.

In addition, Rachael Evans and Christopher Brightling, experts from Leicester University who weren’t involved in the study, called it “a major advance” compared to previous long-term Covid research.

It is encouraging to see emerging data from other studies showing a lower rate of long Covid in people vaccinated or infected with the Omicron variant, the researchers wrote.