A Newly Identified Langya Virus Infected 35 People In China

(CTN News) – The zoonotic Langya virus (LayV) infected 35 humans in China on Monday.

Taiwan Center for Disease Control (TCDC) reports that cases have been identified in Shandong and Henan provinces on the mainland.

As reported by Taipei Times, authorities have decided to test nucleic acids to identify and monitor the spread of the Langya virus.

CDC Taipei issued a precautionary warning about the virus on Monday.

Taiwan CDC Deputy Director Chuang Jen-Hsiang told Taipei Times that no reports have indicated that the Langya virus has spread from human to human.

The Langya virus has been detected in about 2% of goats and 5% of dogs and other domestic animals so far.

What is Zoonotic Langya virus?

LayV, or Zoonotic Langya virus, is an animal-derived henipavirus.

Health experts are now concerned about its human-associated transmission after 35 human infections were reported in China.

Specialists found that 25 wild animal species may be a “natural reservoir” of LayV henipavirus. Taiwan’s CDC deputy chief said 27% of wild subjects had the virus.

The Nipah virus belongs to the same genus, and these cases have not been fatal or very serious.

This suggests that we should remain vigilant, not panicked, in the face of this new virus.

“We need to be careful because there are more similar viruses in nature, and if another virus jumps on humans, it may not be the same,” Professor Wang Linfa told the surging news (www.thepaper.cn) on August 8.

Symptoms of the LayV henipavirus

In a comprehensive study titled ‘A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China,’ the new infections reported among humans were characterized by fever, fatigue, cough, cold, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, and vomiting.

As a result, the Langya virus caused a decrease in white blood cells and a low platelet count.

Experts describe Henipah virus as an important emerging zoonotic disease in Asia-Pacific.

Humans are known to be infected by two viruses in the genus – Hendra and Nipah. Both viruses are naturally transmitted by bats. There is a 40% to 70% fatality rate for both.

