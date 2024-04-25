Novo’s Ozempic And Wegovy Are Being Investigated By a US Senate Committee

(CTN News) – In a statement released on Wednesday, the U.S. Wegovy Senate committee explained that it has launched an investigation into the prices of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes and weight loss medicines Ozempic and Wegovy in the U.S.

A request has been made to Novo’s CEO by Senator Bernie Sanders, the chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, regarding the U.S. prices for these two drugs, which are much higher than the prices in other countries in which the drugs are available.

There was also a question raised by the committee asking Novo if it will significantly reduce both the list price and the net price of both the drugs, and why the company was charging a higher price for the weight loss drug Wegovy than Ozempic, which contains the same chemical compound.

There is an article in the Reuters news service stating that Novo Nordisk is “committing to working with policymakers to advance solutions that ensure patient access and affordability, and our conversation with Chairman Sanders reinforced our commitment to this.” This statement was published on April 20 and was cited by Reuters.

In addition to Ozempic, which has been approved for use by patients with diabetes, Wegovy is also a GLP-1 agonist, which has been shown to reduce food cravings, reduce insulin levels, and allow the stomach to empty more slowly as a result.

What is the cost of Wegovy?

Without insurance, the list price of Wegovy is $1,349.02 per month, but there are discounts on the manufacturer’s website. With coverage, you could pay as low as $25, depending on your individual insurance plan. You can also use a SingleCare discount card to make Wegovy more affordable.

