Tests And Crackdowns On Hepatitis Outbreaks Triggered By Outbreaks

(CTN News) – There has been an alarming increase in the number of hepatitis cases in Rawalpindi’s Fauji Colony area. To protect residents from the growing health threat, extensive awareness and testing initiatives have been launched in the area.

Through the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention Program (LHEAP), testing and vaccination services have been introduced to diagnose and combat hepatitis.

Among the key focus points of the program have been addressing hygiene lapses in establishments such as barber shops, dental clinics, and tyre shops along Bokra Road, a bustling business hub adjacent to the union council. As a result of the use of non-sterilized tools in eleven barber shops, a dental clinic, and a tyre shop, the officials of the LHEAP programme have taken swift action.

Efforts are being made to cleanliness protocols and mitigate the spread of hepatitis within the community as a result of this crackdown.

LHEAP’s assessment indicates that approximately one in five or six residents in Fauji Colony suffer from hepatitis.

As a result of the lack of hygiene practices among residents and the non-compliance with sanitation standards in local establishments, the situation has deteriorated.

The campaign has been characterized by community engagement, which has resulted in the formation of a support group under the LHEAP programme.

Fifty women attended one such event, where they learned about preventive measures against hepatitis B and C and were provided with information regarding treatment options.

Following the discussion, complimentary services, including free testing and vaccinations, were provided, emphasizing the holistic approach to hepatitis control adopted by the program.

During his presentation, LHEAP CEO Dr Ansar Ishaq emphasized the program’s strategic focus on Fauji Colony in Union Council 8, chosen as a result of surveys indicating an increase in cases in that area.

It has been determined that factors such as inadequate access to clean water and poor hygiene practices among the densely populated population are major contributors to the escalating infection rates.

In addition to awareness campaigns and free testing, the program offers treatment to hepatitis C patients through a collaborative effort with self-help groups and philanthropic support.

