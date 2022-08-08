What Is DME And What Are The Symptoms?

Diabetes is a difficult disease to manage. Whether dealing with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, special care must be taken to avoid various complications and problems.

One such complication of diabetes is DME. It is important for everyone who has diabetes to understand DME and its symptoms to ensure they receive proper care.

What is DME?

DME, or diabetic macular edema, is a complication of diabetes. Both individuals with type 1 or type 2 diabetes can develop this complication.

DME is a condition where the fluid starts to build up in the macula of the eye.

The dme symptoms include vision problems and may even cause blindness.

The retina is a small membrane at the back of the eye that is responsible for vision. At the center of the retina is the macula. The macula is what allows a person to see clearly and sharply. Damaged blood vessels behind the macula can leak fluids and cause swelling. This swelling interferes with a person’s ability to see clearly and may even lead to blindness.

Symptoms of DME

Those with diabetes need to be aware of the symptoms of DME so they can get treatment immediately.

Unfortunately, the early stages may not have any symptoms. This makes it important for diabetic patients to see an eye doctor regularly to identify changes in the eye.

Any vision changes should always be told to a person’s doctor. However, some issues may require a more immediate visit to the doctor.

Those with DME may experience blurry or washed-out vision. They may experience floaters or have double vision. Seeking care as soon as possible can help reduce the damage caused by DME.

DME Treatment

The first treatment for DME would be to successfully manage the individual’s diabetes to keep their blood sugar levels within proper levels.

There are also drugs available that can assist in blocking the development of new blood vessels. They can also limit the leakage from abnormal blood vessels in the eye.

There are laser therapies used to destroy the leaking blood vessels and prevent further swelling.

However, these treatments could leave permanent blind spots. There are also corticosteroids that can be injected into the eye to help resolve the issue.

Risk Factors

Some people are at a higher risk of DME than others. Understanding risk factors can help individuals take better care of themselves and adjust their lifestyles to prevent complications from occurring.

High blood pressure and poor glucose control over long periods of time are the biggest risk factors for developing DME.

The type of diabetes can also be a risk factor for developing this complication.

The length of time living with diabetes can also play a role in the development of vision issues due to diabetes.

Most type 1 diabetes patients and 60% of those with type 2 will have some type of vision issue after 20 years of living with diabetes.

Prevention

The best method of prevention is to keep blood sugar levels under control. Proper management will help prevent various damage caused by high glucose levels.

Appropriate care can also prevent other complications, such as high blood pressure, which can also lead to DME.

Regular visits to the doctor are a diabetic person’s best option for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and keeping their diabetes under control.

Regular visits to the eye doctor can help identify vision problems early so action can be taken.

