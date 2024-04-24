Connect with us

UC Riverside Scientists Created One-For-All Virus Vaccine
(CTN News) – In the perpetual battle against viral diseases like influenza and COVID-19, researchers at UC Riverside have achieved a groundbreaking milestone: the development of a novel vaccine employing RNA technology.

What sets this vaccine apart is its safety for use by immunocompromised individuals and its effectiveness against all strains of the virus.

This remarkable achievement could revolutionize vaccination strategies and pave the way for a universal vaccine that targets a broad spectrum of viruses.

Each year, scientists engage in the daunting task of predicting the most prevalent influenza strains for the upcoming flu season. Consequently, individuals eagerly await their annual flu shot, hoping that it aligns with the predicted strains.

Revolutionizing Vaccination Approaches

Similarly, COVID-19 vaccines have undergone adaptations to target sub-variants of the circulating strains in the United States. However, this approach is limited by the need to produce distinct doses for each variant.

The innovative vaccine developed by UC Riverside researchers takes a different approach by targeting a segment of the viral genome shared by all strains.

Vaccine Q

This eliminates the need for multiple vaccine formulations, streamlining the vaccination process. Described in a report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the vaccine has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in mouse models.

Rong Hai, a virologist at UCR and co-author of the paper, highlights the broad applicability and effectiveness of this vaccine strategy. “What I want to emphasize about this vaccine strategy is that it is broad,” says Hai.

“It is broadly applicable to any number of viruses, broadly effective against any variant of a virus, and safe for a broad spectrum of people. This could be the universal vaccine that we have been looking for.”

Furthermore, the researchers assert that the likelihood of viruses mutating to evade this vaccination strategy is minimal. By targeting the entire viral genome with thousands of small RNAs, the vaccine creates a formidable barrier against viral escape mutations.

According to Hai, “Viruses may mutate in regions not targeted by traditional vaccines. However, we are targeting their whole genome with thousands of small RNAs. They cannot escape this.”

Excitingly, the researchers believe that this groundbreaking approach can be adapted to develop a one-and-done vaccine for a variety of viruses.

UC Riverside Universal Vaccine Strategy:

Boasting similar viral functions, pathogens like dengue, SARS, and COVID-19 could potentially be thwarted by this universal vaccine strategy.

Dr. Ding, another member of the research team, expresses confidence in the transferability of this knowledge to combat a range of human pathogens.

In conclusion, the development of a safe and effective RNA vaccine by UC Riverside researchers marks a significant leap forward in the field of vaccination.

By targeting a conserved segment of the viral genome, this innovative approach offers hope for a universal vaccine that transcends the limitations of current vaccination strategies.

With its broad applicability and potential to combat a multitude of viruses, this breakthrough heralds a new era in the fight against infectious diseases.
