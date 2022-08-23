Common Reasons Men Experience Incontinence

Incontinence is an unspoken reality in the lives of several people, and it has far-reaching effects that have led patients to feel marginalised.

Unfortunately, many myths and misconceptions surround incontinence.

For example, one of the most prevalent myths is that incontinence only affects women.

However, data reveals almost 10% of men struggle with incontinence. Most live in denial, while others are too embarrassed to seek help.

Urinary incontinence presents in different ways; urgency incontinence, stress incontinence, functional incontinence, transient incontinence, and mixed incontinence.

The symptoms are usually similar for both men and women. However, each type has its unique causes and effects. Here is a closer look at some causes of urinary incontinence among men.

Age

Growing older comes with its difficulties. Unfortunately, men are at a higher risk of developing incontinence than women as age advances.

Several causes of urinary incontinence include age-related physical changes in the urinary system.

Additionally, various diseases common in old age may cause loss of bladder control and reduced sphincter function.

Nonetheless, younger men can also suffer urinary incontinence, and the leading cause is often disease processes like urinary tract infections.

Neurological defects

The brain is central to the body’s overall function, and it controls various physiological processes, including urination.

Brain function is related to the peripheral nervous system through the spinal cord. Therefore, any compromise to the brain, spinal cord or peripheral nerves may cause urinary incontinence.

Diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s cause damage to the brain tissue and lead to poor coordination in the urinary sphincter muscles and bladder muscles.

Moreover, spinal injuries in the lumbosacral area can result in urinary incontinence.

Such injuries can occur from trauma or disease. Furthermore, peripheral neuropathies can also affect nerves supplying bladder muscles and urinary sphincters, leading to incontinence.

Obesity

Consumption of large amounts of fats is a major cause of obesity.

On the other hand, some individuals have non-modifiable risks to obesity like genetic predisposition to high levels of insulin and leptin resistance.

Unfortunately, obesity causes pressure on the urinary bladder leading to incontinence.

Prostate problems

Every man eventually becomes familiar with the prostate organ. It’s an organ that seats in the pelvis and serves the purpose of producing semen.

Unfortunately, due to the organ’s proximity to the neck of the bladder, any pathologies affecting the tissue often present with urinary incontinence. Among older men, benign prostatic hypertrophy is a leading cause of urinary incontinence.

On the other hand, prostatitis is more common in young men. Prostate cancer is also a cause of urinary incontinence in old age.

Birth defects

The urinary tract can suffer congenital defects at different points along the conduits.

Defects in the bladder and urethra lead to incontinence. Fortunately, most of the defects can be corrected if diagnosed early.

In conclusion, incontinence is a major problem among men.

Nonetheless, adapting various lifestyles such as fluid management, bladder training, physical exercise, and cutting back on alcohol and caffeine consumption can help avert this condition.

Moreover, medications such as botulinum toxin type A (Botox) and alpha-blockers can boost the functioning of the bladders and the urinary sphincter muscles.

Furthermore, catheters, urinary collection systems and underwear guards can manage leaks. Nonetheless, men should not fear speaking out when they suffer urinary incontinence. It’s a problem with a solution.

Related CTN News:

Pfizer and BioNTech Seek U.S. Authorization For Vaccine Booster Retooled For Omicron

How Does The HHC Cart Work?

Marijuana For Patients: How Cannabis is Used in the World For Medical Purposes