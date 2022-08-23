Dog Virus: Northern Michigan State Investigates Dog Virus Outbreak 2022

CTN NEWS – Dog virus in northern Michigan, state health officials are investigating a virus that causes quick-onset illness and even death in dogs, particularly young ones.

Samples from cases were sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University’s veterinary lab in Lansing, which suspects it may be a strain of canine parvovirus.

We are in the early stages of the investigation, but to our knowledge, it is taking place in northern Michigan,” said Chelsea Lewis-Parisio, USDA spokeswoman.

Dog Virus: State officials have contacted local veterinarians

State officials have contacted local veterinarians about additional testing. Animal shelter director Melissa FitzGerald posted a public service announcement online earlier this month saying that dogs have been getting sick with a virus mimicking canine parvovirus in Otsego County. Dogs sickened by virus vomit, lethargic, and can have bloody stool.

Tests for canine parvovirus returned negative, FitzGerald said.

“This comes on quick and most of these dogs have passed within three to five days,” she told The Detroit News on Monday. “These dogs are mostly under the age of 2. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.”

The animal shelter has been in close contact and monitoring the disease with veterinarians in Gaylord, Traverse City, Grayling, Mancelona, and Indian River.

“The biggest thing we’re encouraging is to keep up with routine vaccinations, especially if traveling and interacting with other dogs,” Lewis-Parisio said.

Signs of the virus include:

diarrhea

bloody stool

vomiting

lethargy

Elisa Mazzaferro, an associate professor at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, said while they have not seen cases like the ones described in northern Michigan, an emergency clinician in Mexico City has.

She has been advising dog owners to head off the beaten path when looking for a place to take a potty break.

“Make sure they aren’t going where hundreds of other dogs have gone. We suspect it’s spreading through feces or from other dogs, face to face,” FitzGerald said. “Make sure they stay on the sidewalks.”

To keep the virus at bay, the Otsego County Animal Shelter is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs on Wednesday evenings through Sept. 21.

“To put a dog through this is absolutely insane,” FitzGerald said.

