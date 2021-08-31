Nick Jonas Eats Off of Wife Priyanka Chopra’s Backside in Cheeky Photo: ‘Yummy’

Nick Jonas knows a “flavorful” bite when he sees it.Priyanka Chopra shared a funny photograph to Instagram Sunday of her better half taking a fork and blade to her butt while she was wearing a swimsuit.

“Bite,” the 39-year-old kid in the subtitle.

While A-rundown stars, for example, Drew Barrymore called the ridiculous photograph “astonishing,” it was the response of Chopra’s cousin that had everybody losing their brains.

“Jeej! Mimi didi! What is happening here the family is on Instagram ***Tries to hit like catch with eyes shut,” Parineeti Chopra remarked.

The joke earned more than 37,000 “likes.”

Nick Jonas, 28, reposted the photograph to his Instagram Story and expressed, “Wonderful Sunday.”

The previous “Quantico” star additionally shared a solo selfie of her fit figure, inscribing it, “Sundays like this tho… ”

“Yummy,” Nick Jonas wrote in the remarks area.

The new photographs come as the couple, at last, have rejoined after quite a while separated, as Chopra has been shooting “Fortress” in London and Nick Jonas has taken off with the Jonas Brothers for their “Recall This” visit.

Recently, Page Six acquired selective photographs of the pair pressing on the PDA while at lunch in London with the entertainer’s mom, Madhu Chopra.

While eating outside, Madhu even snapped a couple of photographs of the couple while they embraced, with the “Levels” singer kissing and nestling his better half at the table as she caught the occasion.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka wedded in 2018 with two extravagant festivals, one a customary Christian wedding and the other a conventional Indian wedding.

