Megan Fox Celebrated Her Bisexuality in Her Latest Instagram Post

Megan Fox is an out and pleased sexually open individual from the LGBTQ+ people group, and she isn’t reluctant to tell anybody it!

In a new, pool-side Instagram post over the course of the end of the week, the Jennifer’s Body and Transformers star flaunted a rainbow-shaded nail trim she had the chance to remember Pride Month, and her devoted fans and devotees totally gobbled it up!

“Placing the B in #LGBTQIA for more than twenty years,” the 35-year-old entertainer wrote in the inscription of her nail pic, which at the hour of composing has over 2.6 million preferences.

True to form, the remarks were loaded with affection and backing for the supreme bi-symbol.

“Nectar, you caused us to understand the B in a great deal of us,” one analyst composed, noticing how Megan Fox was unquestionably a ton of eccentric individuals’ sexual arousing.

“Would we be able to reproduce the scene from Jennifer’s Body pls and thank u,” another especially intense Insta client said in another remark, likely referring to Megan Fox’s scandalous kiss with costar Amanda Seyfried from Diablo Cody’s religion exemplary frightfulness satire film.

As Yahoo! News calls attention to, this isn’t the first run through Megan Fox has opened up about her sexuality. The mother of the three (who is right now dating vocalist/entertainer Machine Gun Kelly) has been openly out since 2008, when she initially uncovered to GQ that she really likes individual entertainer Olivia Wilde and was formerly dating a female artist when she was 18.

“I’m not a lesbian. I simply imagine that all people are brought into the world with the capacity to be drawn to both genders,” she said. “That is to say, I could see myself in a relationship with a young lady.”

In a 2009 meeting with Esquire, Fox then, at that point said that she unquestionably recognizes as sexually unbiased.

“I think individuals are conceived sexually open and they settle on subliminal decisions dependent on the pressing factors of society,” she said. “‘I have no inquiry in my psyche about being sexually unbiased.”

SOURCE : out

