John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Having a Baby?!

The Year of the Unexpected Couple proceeds with much more startling news: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are having a child. On Tuesday, the joke artist affirmed his sweetheart’s pregnancy on Late Night With Seth Meyers. There was a theory that Munn may be pregnant after newspaper “Page Six” posted photographs of the entertainer with what seemed, by all accounts, to be a child knock last week. Indeed, we needn’t estimate any more: They are certainly having a child together.

It’s been a remarkable year for John Mulaney, which he recognized in the meeting with Meyers. “I went to recovery in September [2020], I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex [Anna Marie Tendler],” Mulaney said, clarifying that he backslid after he facilitated the Halloween scene of Saturday Night Live. He then, at that point returned to recovery for a very long time, which he finished in February. “Then, at that point, in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and began to date a magnificent lady named Olivia,” he said. “She’s sort of held my hand through a lot of hardship. Furthermore, we’re having a child together.”

He and Tendler affirmed their separation back in May. Days after the fact, bits of hearsay that Mulaney and Munn were dating hit tabloids. The two were spotted on a get-together (and additionally marketing specialist arranged photograph operation) in June, encouraging theory that they were for sure together.

Furthermore, presently, a child! On the off chance that these two get amazed hitched — which, truth be told, doesn’t appear to be not feasible — they will hit the Unexpected Couple trifecta. Congratulations to both of them!

John Mulaney says Olivia Munn ‘and this baby have helped save me from Me’

Several were first connected last May after Mulaney, 39, isolated from his ex, Anna Marie Tendler, per People. Munn had recently dated football star Aaron Rodgers before they severed things in 2017. This will be the principal youngster for both Munn and Mulaney.

In a 2019 meeting with Entertainment Tonight, Munn said that in the event that she got hitched or had kids, later on, they would need to normally squeeze into her life.

“I have two canines, two felines, so that is a great deal with the creatures. I don’t have children. I mean truly, it’s a ton. I can’t envision. … I’ve truly gone to an acknowledgment with myself that I’m as of now in my cheerfully ever after. Also, assuming I need to have children or need to get hitched then I’ll do that, however, it needs to add to my life, you know? Everything needs to add to my life,” she said.

