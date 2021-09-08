Stress Management: Tips For Reducing Your Stress

Stress is essential for being human, and it can assist with spurring you to finish things. Indeed, even high stress from genuine sickness, employment misfortune, demise in the family, or an excruciating life occasion can be a characteristic piece of life. You might feel down or restless, and that is typically too for some time.

Figuring out how to deal with your stress takes practice, however, you can – and need to – do it. Here are Some different ways to make it simpler.

1. Go on a short walk

Stop what you are doing and go for a short talk even if you can only take a 10-minute break.

Princeton University conducted research that discovered that the brain is reorganized by physical activity so there is a reduced response to stress and it is less likely that anxiety will interfere with regular brain functioning.

If you are able to go outdoors in nature and get some sunlight, then it is more likely that you reduce your cortisol levels, which is a chemical that is produced whenever you are feeling stressed.

According to Stanford researchers, going on a walk can not only make you feel more refreshed but help you with thinking more creatively as well.

2. Perform a rhythmic breathing exercise

Yale and Harvard-trained psychiatrist Marlynn Wei recommends that you do a simple breathing exercise at the office to help you relax.

Dr. Wei says that she works with many professionals who work with her to help them reduce their stress. She starts with an easy-to-use, portable strategy. It involves two or three minutes of basic, rhythmic-paced breathing.

Here is the strategy that Dr. Wei uses:

Set your timer for two to three minutes

Stay focused on your breathing

Count to five and breath deeply through your nose

Hold your breath while counting to five

Then exhale on five counts

Keep repeating the process for the remaining amount of time and see how breath continues to get deeper.

Dr. Wei, who is the co-author of”The Harvard Medical School Guide To Yoga,” there is a mental effect that rhythmic breathing has. It draws away your attention from whatever is stressing you out and towards whatever you feeling. This produces a calming effect. Positive psychological changes are triggered as well.

3. Eat brain-boosting foods

There is an ever-growing body of research that shows that maintaining a poor diet can make people feel less mentally sharp and

more sluggish.

According to Eva Selhub, a board-certified doctor and a professor at Harvard Medical School, the foods you eat have a direct effect on the function and structure of your brain, and your brain, ultimately.

Here are some snacks that can help you be more mentally sharp.

Try breaking your snack-machine habit and avoid the chips and candy. Researchers recommend that you eat foods like walnuts, blueberries, and yogurt, which over time reduces memory loss and boosts cognitive function.

You will be doing your waistline and brain a big favor.

4. Get Enough Sleep

Everything is easier to deal with after a good night’s sleep. You are able to be much sharper and productive and your day will go much better than if you have a restless sleep. One way of ensuring that you get enough good quality sleep is to invest in a good mattress. The Restonic mattress quality is certain to help you get the best night’s sleep.

