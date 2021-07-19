Brands Sever Ties With Chinese Celebrity Kris Wu After Date Rape Allegation

Chinese brands have disavowed the Chinese-Canadian vocalist entertainer Kris Wu after he was blamed for date assault by an understudy.

Kris Wu shot to popularity as an individual from the South Korean boyband EXO. In the wake of leaving the gathering in 2014 he sought after a rewarding acting, demonstrating and singing vocation in China.

In a meeting with the Chinese news gateway NetEase on Sunday, Du Meizhu, 19, denounced the 30-year-old pop star of date-assaulting her when she was 17. She additionally said Kris Wu engaged in sexual relations with something like seven different young ladies younger than 18, tempting them with liquor and guarantees of notoriety.

These incorporate two “who are still minors who don’t need their lives to be upset however wish to see him rebuffed,” Du said.

Kris Wu, who additionally holds Canadian citizenship and grew up among Vancouver and Guangzhou, denied the claims via web-based media.

“I just met Miss Du once at a companion’s get-together, I didn’t utilize her with liquor … I have never ‘pressured ladies into sex’ or occupied with ‘date assault’,” he composed on Monday, adding he doesn’t engage in sexual relations with underage young ladies. His studio said it had started legitimate activity against the informer.

Homegrown skincare brand Kans, music streaming stage Yunting, and family cleanser producer Libai declared they would cut off all binds with Kris Wu. The artist holds a few rewarding publicizing manages unfamiliar extravagance brands.

“My life has unquestionably been demolished,” Du said. “In spite of the fact that I have just at any point laid down with Kris Wu, general society has since a long time ago idea that I’m harmed products,” she wrote in a Weibo post with more than 7.3m preferences.

Du, who said she needed equity for other claimed casualties, gave Kris Wu a final proposal to stop the Chinese media outlet inside 24 hours and apologize openly.

The lawful period of sexual assent in China is 14.

The charges set off an overflowing of fortitude from Chinese ladies, with the Weibo hashtag “young ladies help young ladies” acquiring than 130m perspectives by Monday.

The hashtags “Du Meizhu meeting” and “Du Meizhu requests Kris Wu Yifan report he is stopping media outlets” acquired 1.8bn and 440m perspectives individually on the Twitter-like stage.

During China’s #MeToo development, started by women’s activist activists in 2018, a modest bunch of individuals of note transgressed after inappropriate behavior claims, giving ladies the mental fortitude to voice their encounters with rape online interestingly.

In any case, activists say China’s dark overall set of laws regularly makes looking for equity troublesome.

SOURCE : theguardian

