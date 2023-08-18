What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 16th-20th]

What To Watch This Weekend – It’s Friday evening, and you’ve just finished a long week at work. You want to unwind and relax but are stuck on what to do.

You could go out and socialize, but after a hectic week, you only want to curl up on the couch and watch something. But with so many streaming platforms and options available, deciding what to watch is tough.

Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive guide on what to watch this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh or a good cry, we’ve got recommendations for everyone. So, please sit back, relax, and let us guide you to the perfect viewing experience.

What to Watch This Weekend: TV Shows

Barry: Season 4 (2023)

Launching into its concluding fourth season on HBO this week is the captivating dramedy series, “Barry.” First things first, if you haven’t yet delved into the highly acclaimed initial three seasons, each boasting an impressive Certified Fresh rating ranging from 98% to a perfect 100% on the Tomatometer, it’s definitely a must-do.

With its half-hour episodes, engaging premise, and effortless viewing experience, it’s a show you won’t want to miss.

Once you’re caught up, you’ll grasp the reasons behind its accumulation of a staggering 44 Emmy nominations across its initial three seasons. Notably, it has secured a spot in the Outstanding Comedy Series category for all three years.

With this in mind, you’ll eagerly turn your attention to the proclaimed final season, which commences with Barry finding himself incarcerated and contending with the emotional repercussions of the explosive season 3 finale.

Beyond serving as the series’ concluding chapter, this season holds an additional allure: the Emmy-winning lead actor, Bill Hader, has taken on the role of director for every single episode – a departure from his occasional directorial stints in the past.

Where to Watch: HBO, HBO Max

What to Watch This Weekend: Movies

Renfield (2023)

Coming soon to a theater near you is the comedy horror flick, “Renfield,” bringing forth sharp fangs and pale skin.

A compelling reason to give this movie a shot is its ingenious twist – it transports characters from Bram Stoker’s 1897 classic, “Dracula,” into the contemporary backdrop of New Orleans.

Steering this fresh narrative is an ensemble cast, led by the likes of Nicolas Cage portraying Dracula, Nicholas Hoult as the titular character Renfield, and additional talents like Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz in supporting roles.

Opinions among critics are somewhat diverse regarding the film, but its standout feature is undeniably the cast.

Esteemed critic Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence highlights, “Renfield possesses a clear sense of purpose and effectively attains its goals, with its lead performances serving as a solid anchor.”

Where to Watch: In theaters

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Another choice that could potentially stir something profound within you is the theatrical release of “The Pope’s Exorcist.”

The primary incentive to consider watching this film stems from its foundation in reality – it draws inspiration from the life of Father Gabriele Amorth, a renowned Italian priest credited with conducting a staggering number of exorcisms for the Vatican, surpassing the remarkable count of 100,000.

The narrative draws from Amorth’s extensive memoirs, and at the helm of this portrayal is Russell Crowe, donning a white collar to embody the priest. Notably, this marks Crowe’s inaugural venture as the lead in a horror film.

Where to Watch: In theaters

Suzume (2022)

Making its way to theaters this week is the Japanese animated adventure film “Suzume,” crafted by the renowned anime director Makoto Shinkai.

The storyline revolves around a high school girl and an enigmatic man who join forces to avert a series of calamities unfolding across Japan. Adding to the intrigue, Hokuto Matsumura, a member of the Japanese pop group SixTONES, lends his voice to one of the characters.

Yet, if the allure of anime and the presence of a pop idol isn’t sufficient to pique your interest, consider this: Makoto Shinkai’s preceding two films, “Your Name” and “Weathering With You,” both achieved impressive Certified Fresh ratings of 98% and 92% respectively on the Tomatometer.

Similarly, “Suzume” has also earned a Fresh rating of 94%. Notably, the movie premiered in Japan in November of the preceding year, propelling it to become the fourth-highest grossing film of that year.

Where to Watch: In theaters

Flashdance (1983)

Wrapping up our RT25 celebration, we present the 1983 film “Flashdance.” This year marks the 40th anniversary of this beloved cult classic in the romance drama genre, making it an ideal moment to experience.

The movie stars Jennifer Beals in the role of an aspiring young dancer fervently pursuing her dream of becoming a professional ballerina.

Notably, this film stands as the inaugural collaboration between the iconic producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, who would later co-produce renowned works such as “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Bad Boys,” and “The Rock.”

Moreover, the visually captivating sequences reminiscent of music videos within “Flashdance” left an indelible mark on subsequent major films of the era, including “Footloose,” “Purple Rain,” and “Top Gun.”

While it may not have garnered unanimous acclaim on the Tomatometer, critics notably lauded Jennifer Beals’ performance, and the film amassed an enthusiastic fanbase.

The movie’s soundtrack holds its own allure as well – two of its songs contended for the Best Original Song category at the Oscars, ultimately clinching a victory with the iconic track “Flashdance… What a Feeling.” If you’re seeking that same electrifying sensation, this is undoubtedly a film worth watching.

Where to Watch: Vudu