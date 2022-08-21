The Rehearsal’s Season Concludes With A Cathartic Climax

(CTN News) – Our host apologized on the first episode of The Rehearsal, when this show seemed like a silly prank serial rather than a deep exploration of Nathan Fielder’s inner turmoil.

There is a case in which the subject, a man named Kor, confesses to a friend that he does not have a Masters degree. Kor is given the opportunity to practice making that admission as often as she wishes in the environment Fielder creates for him.

There is no question that Fielder has complete control over all of the chaotic variables in the simulation. Within that simulation, he feels disgusting about himself as a result.

As part of a trivia night at the bar, Kor intends to make the truth about his educational history known to the audience. To keep The Rehearsal airtight, Fielder procures all the answers to the questions that will be asked ahead of time.

He does his darndest to inject these answers into Kor’s subconscious before the rehearsal begins.

There is no doubt that this is a mild violation of competitive integrity. Han Fielder, a man who has exploited so many people’s faith in the goodness of strangers during his time as a celebrity, has come clean.

He first rehearses the mea culpa with an artificial Kor, and then deploys the honed version to the man himself after practicing with the artificial Kor. As far as television premieres are concerned, it was a surprisingly somber conclusion, which punctuated a deeply silly one.

Now that we have reached the end of the first season of The Rehearsal-with a cavalcade of wiggy characters, psychedelic set designs, and exhausting internet discourse behind us-it is evident that the show is intended to be a form of Fielder’s own personal reckoning.