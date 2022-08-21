The Rehearsal’s Season Concludes With A Cathartic Climax

There is a case in which the subject, a man named Kor, confesses to a friend that he does not have a Masters degree. Kor is given the opportunity to practice making that admission as often as she wishes in the environment Fielder creates for him.
There is no question that Fielder has complete control over all of the chaotic variables in the simulation. Within that simulation, he feels disgusting about himself as a result.
As part of a trivia night at the bar, Kor intends to make the truth about his educational history known to the audience. To keep The Rehearsal airtight, Fielder procures all the answers to the questions that will be asked ahead of time.
He does his darndest to inject these answers into Kor’s subconscious before the rehearsal
begins.
There is no doubt that this is a mild violation of competitive integrity. Han Fielder, a man who has exploited so many people’s faith in the goodness of strangers during his time as a celebrity, has come clean.
He first rehearses the mea culpa with an artificial Kor, and then deploys the honed version to the man himself after practicing with the artificial Kor. As far as television premieres are concerned, it was a surprisingly somber conclusion, which punctuated a deeply silly one.
Now that we have reached the end of the first season of The Rehearsal-with a cavalcade of wiggy characters, psychedelic set designs, and exhausting internet discourse behind us-it is evident that the show is intended to be a form of Fielder’s own personal reckoning.
With his euphorically unflappable posture, the man has fooled baristas, antique shop owners, and haunted house promoters for nearly a decade. We are marveling at the consequences, because it is easy to laugh at a few confused, angry Starbucks customers when their lives are threatened in this way.
Nevertheless, the wreckage in The Rehearsal is so much more profound, especially near the end, when a child actor named Remy begins to believe that Nathan is in fact his real father.
There are many young boys who have flitted through the show in order to play Adam, the phony son entrusted to Angela so he can practice the tenets of motherhood, and Remy, of course, is one of them.
There is no doubt that Nathan and Remy had developed a genuine bond early on in the show, that there was a warmth between them that transcended the boundaries of the studio – we learn this early on in the finale.