Ron Howard’s Chiang Rai Cave Rescue Movie “Thirteen Lives” Opens in Theaters July 29

Thirteen lives, a film about a group of 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, has been made by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard.

It was June 2018 when monsoon rains flooded the tunnels and trapped the 11 to 16-year-old boys and their 25-year-old coach in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Two British divers discovered them nine days after they were trapped in the partially flooded chamber. However, it took Thailand’s elite navy SEALs and international volunteers another eight days to rescue them.

This film tells the story of the 17-day ordeal that volunteers, engineers, and soldiers endured rescuing the boys from the sprawling cave complex and below the mountain that covers it.

There is nothing short of stunning about what was accomplished.

On Monday, Howard told Reuters at the film’s London premiere: “It’s not only about the heroic divers, but it’s also about an entire community, a country and a lot of countries participating and making something amazing come true.”

“It’s a theme that we need to remind ourselves of, that we can all be powerful when we work together internationally or on a community scale.”

American Viggo Mortensen and Irish Colin Farrell star as British divers Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, with Australian Joel Edgerton playing Harry Harris, who helped save the boys in Chiang Rai when other options ran out.

The supporting roles were filled with Thai actors and nonprofessionals, and many of the young boys who played the “Wild Boar” soccer team were untrained actors.

Howard’s interpretation of the events was praised by Stanton and Volanthen, as well as members of the international rescue dive team.

According to Stanton, it is helpful for people to know what happened. It is not a documentary but pretty close to the truth of what happened in Chiang Rai.

On July 29 and August 5, “Thirteen Lives” will be released in selected US and UK cinemas and on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.