Rihanna Steps Down As CEO Of Savage X Fenty, Appointed New CEO

(CTN NEWS) – Rihanna, the global superstar and entrepreneur, has announced that she is stepping down as the CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

The news comes as a surprise to many fans and industry insiders, who have praised the brand for its inclusivity, diversity and innovation.

Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, in partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group, a leading online fashion platform.

The brand quickly gained popularity for its bold and sexy designs, as well as its representation of different body types, skin tones, and genders.

Rihanna also created a buzz with her annual fashion shows, which featured celebrities, models and performers in a spectacular showcase of the brand’s vision.

In a statement, Rihanna said that she is proud of what she and her team have accomplished with Savage X Fenty, but that she feels the need to focus on other aspects of her career and personal life.

She said that she will remain involved in the creative direction and marketing of the brand, but that she will hand over the day-to-day operations to a new CEO.

Rihanna Appointed Savage X Fenty’s New CEO

Hillary Super, a former CEO of the Anthropologie Group, was chosen by Rihanna to succeed her.

Hillary shared Rihanna’s thoughts, having previously held executive positions at American Eagle, Guess, Old Navy, and Gap.

She said, “I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family,” in a statement she gave to Vogue Business. The company is a huge force in the lingerie and clothing sectors, and its unwavering dedication to championing inclusivity and bravery is admirable.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported Savage X Fenty since day one. It has been an incredible journey and I am so grateful for the love and feedback from our customers and fans.

Savage X Fenty is more than just a lingerie brand, it is a movement that celebrates all women and empowers them to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. I will always be a part of this family and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us,” Rihanna said.

Rihanna also expressed her gratitude to TechStyle Fashion Group, which has been instrumental in the growth and success of Savage X Fenty.

She said that she is looking forward to continuing their partnership and exploring new opportunities together.

TechStyle Fashion Group’s co-CEO and co-founder Adam Goldenberg said that he is proud of Rihanna’s achievements as the CEO of Savage X Fenty and that he respects her decision to step down.

He said that he is confident that the brand will continue to thrive under the new leadership and that he is excited to work with Rihanna on other projects.

“Rihanna is a visionary leader and a creative genius. She has built Savage X Fenty into one of the most influential and disruptive brands in the fashion industry, with a loyal and passionate fan base.

We are honored to have been her partner in this journey and we are fully supportive of her choice to step down as CEO. We are confident that the new CEO will carry on Rihanna’s legacy and vision for Savage X Fenty, while bringing their own expertise and experience to the table.

We are also looking forward to collaborating with Rihanna on other ventures in the future,” Goldenberg said.

About Rihanna

Savage X Fenty is not the only brand that Rihanna has created or co-created.

She is also the founder of Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics line that revolutionized the industry with its inclusive range of shades and products; Fenty Skin, a skincare line that caters to all skin types and needs; and Fenty, a luxury fashion house under LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group.

Rihanna is also known for her music career, which has earned her nine Grammy Awards, 14 Billboard Music Awards, 13 American Music Awards, among many others.

She has sold over 250 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

She is also an actress, philanthropist and activist, who has been involved in various causes such as education, health, human rights and climate change.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Elton John’s BBC Glastonbury 2023 Special Breaks Ratings Records [+SETLIST]

Where To Watch And Stream ‘The Flash’ (2023) Online For Free?

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [June 23rd-25th]