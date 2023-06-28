Heartbeat (2023) Review:

Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji An, two rising stars who are obnoxious and will make you shake your lungs in laughter all the time, star in the new romantic comedy series Heartbeat, which combines fantasy and romance.

A sweet and sour love affair requires verbal communication between a human lady and a vampire man. Instead of using blood to sustain the heart, this work seems to have to rely on sugar.

Synopsis

Heartbeat is the narrative of Sun Woo Hyeol, a young man with an unremarkable appearance who is played by Ok Taecyeon. He had a lovely visage, but beneath it was the flesh and blood of a vampire.

Sun Woo Hyeol is obligated by a promise to a former flame to find a way to become a human. With the expectation that when he encountered his first love, which was centered.

He tried every trick till he ended up sleeping for 100 years in a Sanja wooden coffin before emerging with a body and mind filled with the desires of an average person.

Up to the final day before the 100th anniversary, time passed quickly. Sun Woo Hyeol was ready for a fresh start. But fate pulled a heinous prank on him.

When Joo In Hae, a young woman played by Won Ji An, pushes the water to open a wooden casket suspiciously. The early awakening altered Sun Woohyeol’s physical state.

It would no longer be considered a vampire as it once was if it were called a full-fledged human. Additionally, he develops a rivalry with a human woman who gives his life an uproar.

So much so that it triggers an interracial love song that plays to the rhythm of the heart.

Heartbeat Cast

Ok Taecyeon plays the role of Sun Woo Hyeol, a handsome boy born with vampire blood. Even with both enormous physical strength able to fly through the air disappear quickly and have eternal life Instead, he wished to become human in order to experience heart-pounding true love once and for all.

a handsome boy born with vampire blood. Even with both enormous physical strength able to fly through the air disappear quickly and have eternal life Instead, he wished to become human in order to experience heart-pounding true love once and for all. Won Ji An plays the role of Joo In Hae, a woman who works as a paid teacher in the infirmary. While in dire need, she received a large inheritance from her late father. It was a beautiful mansion that led her to meet a young vampire sleeping in the wooden coffin of Sanja.

a woman who works as a paid teacher in the infirmary. While in dire need, she received a large inheritance from her late father. It was a beautiful mansion that led her to meet a young vampire sleeping in the wooden coffin of Sanja. Park Kang Hyun plays Shin Do Shik, a young man who owns a real estate refresh business. Although he was born into a wealthy family, his family members died of heart disease. That’s why he tried to find half-vampire blood to cure the condition according to mystical beliefs.

a young man who owns a Although he was born into a wealthy family, his family members died of heart disease. That’s why he tried to find half-vampire blood to cure the condition according to mystical beliefs. Yoon So Hee plays the role of Na Hae Won, a woman who specializes in real estate investing. Although she is the daughter of a big businessman, she lives down to earth. Moreover, he has a similar appearance to Yoon Hae Sun, a former lover who gave his life to help Sun Woo Hyeol during the Joseon era.

A 16-episode romantic comedy drama series called Heartbeat airs on KBS2 and Prime Video. two amateur writers, Kim Hana and Jung Seung Joo, collaborated on its creation.

Director Lee Min Soo from the series Good For You (2013) and The Secret House (2022) is working under the direction of director Lee Hyun Suk, the creator of the series Hello Me! (2021).

As your helper, please take a seat at the podium. What will the plot entail? Is following enjoyable? As always, let’s offer to review as a rule.

Love and Vampires: Unraveling the Complexities of Heartbeat’s Western Legend

Hearbeat chooses a well-known western legend, such as Vampire (Vampire), to refine and reexamine. Shake off the initial memories until they are fully gone.

This time, the series strives to give the period a new spin, as we’ve seen in Blood (2015) and The Scholar Who Walks the Night (2015).

A miracle that makes your heart race occurs as love and vampire life are intertwined. The only way to warm a vampire’s stone heart is to transform into a human.

Moreover, from the first few minutes, attention was drawn to the heartbeat’s hidden huge and little knots.

Sun Woo Hyeol lost his beloved due to a catastrophe in the past, and then in the present, he meets Na Hae Won, a different lady who resembles her like a sheep.

Although his romance with Joo In Hae is blossoming and growing every day.

She herself, however, has a senior like Shindoshik who enters her life at trying moments.

The characters’ relationship appears to be convoluted and complex. also planting vampire hunter hints that could also turn the tide in upcoming tales.

Love, Laughter, and Vampire Adventures: Heartbeat’s Hilarious Rom-Com with a Bite

Heartbeat keeps providing entertaining with a storytelling approach modelled after a popular rom-com series. Vampires in the modern era no longer need human blood to survive.

As if entering a vegetarian circle, he started eating garlic and ginger. Even after more than a century of sleep, chaotic occurrences are still present when you wake up.

Lost vampires must adjust to the nation’s shifting conditions. Study technology and pick up some communication device skills.

In addition, he must deal with a vicious young woman who lives in his mansion. With all these problems, Get ready to go wild with all these troubles.

The flavour of comedy will be given out without a vest together with the heartbeat.

The romantic ambiance is undoubtedly another exceptional aspect. originating from the concept that discusses human and vampire love. It is readily communicated by beginning with a rivalry.

In addition, unlike the hero biting her neck or the heroine biting her back, it’s an actual bite rather than one in the eyes. Eloquence contests were interspersed, but none gave up.

They smacked heads and hit each other before falling in love despite being of different races. Complete with the appropriate amount of sour, sweet, salty, bitter, and mellow flavors.

The fact that these components are presented in the typical production job we are accustomed to is most significant.

Ok Taecyeon’s Stellar Performance and Hilarious Chemistry: Heartbeat’s Entertaining Vampire Rom-Com

Without a talented cast like Ok Taecyeon, a charming young idol who is succeeding as a rising star, Heartbeat wouldn’t be as entertaining.

From a police officer in the movie Blind (2022) to a sardonic vampire who flawlessly captures his humorous nature as if he were acting as himself.

It not only spreads the most brilliant charm, but also chemistry with Won Ji An, a fresh actress with amazing talent. She injects the stubborn persona with full-bodied insane balls.

Rant but keep your sincerity hidden She was already in love with the heroine even though she did not become one in time.

More significantly, Heart Beat also marks Park Kang Hyun’s acting debut; he is a young actor to watch. It demonstrates that his abilities should be cool enough to make his television debut in a tiny role.

Watch to see how much the audience will be impressed by this soft-spoken guy.

He was matched with a stunning woman like Yoon So Hee, but this time she had to put up a strong struggle against two characters that had incredibly disparate personalities in addition to wearing a demanding character.

Additionally, it’s full with hilarious major models like Yoon Byung Hee, Kim In Kwon, and Go Kyu Pil.

With a premiere rating as high as 4.1% from content, which introduces a new vampire story, heartbeat, heartbeat, guaranteed enjoyment.

Replace the horror with laughter, such as sliding off the chair, and throw away the horror. Crush your senses with pandemonium and comedy of every kind.

Before reaching the tongue-teeth interaction at the end of the path of love between vampires and humans Until they have to be caged in the proper pair, they are both stingy and troll.

Improve the romantic garde’s taste. His nostrils are distantly touched by a lovely odor.

Who is looking for a fantasy series that is simple to read? This is something to think about.

Where To Watch Heartbeat

Heartbeat invited to view 16 episodes live each week and receive updates on new ones.

The copyrighted Thai subtitles are accessible on Prime Video through the website, app on smartphones, and connected devices every Monday and Tuesday night at around 10:00 p.m. today’s TrueID TV box included

(YouTube: Prime Video Thailand )

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Rihanna Steps Down As CEO Of Savage X Fenty, Appointed New CEO

Elton John’s BBC Glastonbury 2023 Special Breaks Ratings Records [+SETLIST]

Where To Watch And Stream ‘The Flash’ (2023) Online For Free?