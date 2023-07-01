‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Cliffhanger Makes Us Excited For Volume 2

(CTN News) – Now that the first part of The Witcher season 3 is available on Netflix, fans are revisiting the numerous characters of the series.

There were some characters we saw less of, such as former powerhouse Fringilla (Mimî Ndiweni).

Jaskier (Joey Batey) appeared more frequently than in season 2, and he has a new love interest! Our favorite found family, Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirilla, received much more screen time, and Cirilla’s The Witcher training was put to the test as she kick major monster butts.

Despite all of the action in the first half of the season, there is still much more to come. The first five episodes premiered on June 29 and total approximately five hours of viewing time.

If you are a dedicated viewer, you will be able to finish it in one weekend.

Depending on how dedicated you are, it may take one night. It will be Henry Cavill’s last season as Geralt, our beloved witcher, so feel free to watch it several times (or simply rewatch the bathtub scene from season 1). Is Netflix going to release the rest of season 3 in the near future? More is needed!

Season 3 began with a bang, but where did it go?

The first part of season 3 focused on the heroes’ efforts to remain hidden. Everyone across the continent appears to be searching for Cirilla.

It is believed that her elder blood will save the elves from extinction, whereas the Nilfgaardian Empire may only be trying to unite a family.

Among the people who are pursuing them is Rience, a fire mage who is unhinged. Geralt eventually realizes that he is not responsible for the attack. A cliffhanger ends episode 5 when Geralt and Yennefer discover just who is pulling the strings.

Can you tell me when the second part of The Witcher season 3 will be released?

A Netflix show is released at once rather than on a weekly schedule like other streaming networks. Despite this, Season 3 of The Witcher was meant to make us suffer.

It was meant to be savored. Consuming it in two smaller portions is more effective than bingeing it all at once. Season 3 will resume on July 27, about a month from now.

The Witcher season 3 will have how many episodes?

In both previous seasons of The Witcher, eight episodes were released. The third season will also consist of only eight episodes.

There will only be three new episodes in July since five episodes have already been released. Despite my hopes, they won’t all last longer than an hour.

In so few episodes, I cannot imagine how they will fit in all the answers and action. Henry Cavill has worked his magic before, and I trust him to keep things exceptional throughout his turn as the White Wolf.

SEE ALSO:

Heartbeat (2023) Review: Cast & Where To Watch Online Free