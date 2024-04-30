Thailand Sees Record-Breaking Spike in Electricity Usage Amid Soaring Temperatures

(CTN News) – Thailand experienced a record-breaking surge in electricity consumption over the weekend, coinciding with blistering temperatures across the nation.

The Ministry of Energy disclosed on Saturday night that power demand reached a peak of 36,356 megawatts, surpassing the previous record set just days earlier on April 22nd.

The extreme heatwave has hit hardest in the northern and northeastern regions of the country. The Meteorological Department of Thailand recorded temperatures as high as 44°C in multiple areas on Sunday.

With the unrelenting heat, authorities have been emphasizing the health risks associated with such intense conditions.

The Ministry of Public Health noted a rise in heat-related fatalities, with approximately 30 deaths reported nationwide this year. To provide context, government data shows a total of 37 heat-related deaths in all of 2023.

Extreme Heat Grips Bangkok:

Compounding the discomfort, the heat index in Bangkok soared above 52°C, classified as “very dangerous.” The metropolitan administration issued warnings via Facebook, urging people to avoid outdoor activities, a caution repeated daily since April 20th.

Meanwhile, according to the Bangkok Post, the Thai Meteorological Department recorded the highest temperature ever in Thailand at 44.6°C, occurring in both 2016 and 2023.

This situation serves as a stark reminder of the relentless heat regularly experienced in the country, highlighting the challenges posed by prolonged and intense heatwaves.

Furthermore, the Thai Meteorological Department issued a severe heat warning yesterday, projecting temperatures to reach a scorching 44 degrees Celsius. Citizens are advised to take precautions and minimize outdoor activities.

The high-pressure system induced by intense heat has enveloped the upper regions of Thailand, resulting in generally hot to very hot weather conditions nationwide, interspersed with scattered thundershowers.

