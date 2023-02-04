Tesla Model Y Long Range Delivery Estimate Has Been Revised To March-May 2023

(CTN News) – As a result of Tesla’s decision to reduce prices in the US by up to 20 percent at the beginning of the year, both the newly produced and used electric vehicle markets have been affected.

It is well known that the value of used Tesla cars is declining. Some analysts and executives from rival companies have expressed concern that the price cuts may have a detrimental effect on the residual value of the vehicles.

Additionally, other automobile manufacturers, including Ford, have followed suit and begun to announce price reductions, albeit cautiously.

Tesla, however, will also benefit from an increase in demand for its products – and this is likely the primary goal of CEO Elon Musk when approving the price cut.

In the recent Q4 and full year 2022 earnings call, Musk stated that Tesla saw such high demand for its vehicles that it started increasing the prices of a number of its vehicles in January, including the Model Y Long Range (by $500).

Teslarati reviewed the Model Y Long Range delivery estimate on Tesla’s website and discovered that it has been changed to March to May 2023. Previously, it was estimated that the same model would be delivered between February and March of 2023.

Elon Musk’s statement appears to be accurate and is indeed experiencing increased demand for the Model Y Long Range in the United States.

Additionally, the extended delivery estimate for the Model Y Long Range indicates that demand for the Model Y LR has outpaced production capacity in the United States.

As a matter of fact, Tesla currently produces the Model Y at two plants in the United States: the Fremont Factory and the Giga factory Texas.

In the Q4 and FY 2022 shareholder deck document, Tesla indicated that Fremont was capable of producing over 550,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles per year.

In contrast, Austin was capable of making over 250,000 Model Ys annually.

Certainly, Tesla’s demand so far this quarter has been boosted by the aggressive price cuts implemented in early January. Consequently, Elon Musk believes that lower vehicle prices are of great importance to consumers.

During last week’s earnings conference call, he said, “Price is very critical.

I think there are a great many people who want to buy a Tesla car but cannot afford it. So, these price adjustments really make a difference for the average consumer.

