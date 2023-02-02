AdventHealth Team Is Back At Trackhouse Racing. Ross Chastain

(CTN News) – In the coming NASCAR Cup Series, AdventHealth and Trackhouse Racing will once again be working together to field the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet Camaro for Ross Chastain in six races across the country, including the season-opening DAYTONA 500, the premier race in the sport.

The 65th annual race at DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by Advent Health is the highlight of the event.

Across nine states, AdventHealth has more than 50 hospital campuses. Advent Health communities and care facilities are located near racetracks such as Daytona, Charlotte, Kansas, and Atlanta.

In my third season as a full-time Cup Series driver for AdventHealth, I am pleased to be associated with a company that has supported me from the very beginning,” said Ross Chastain, a native of Alva, Florida.

Our team has enjoyed working together for the last couple of years, and we have enjoyed getting to know all of staff members and patients.”

In addition, AdventHealth will appear on Chastain’s Chevrolet at the DAYTONA 500 on March 19.

Apart from the Atlanta Motor Speedway race on March 19, AdventHealth will also compete at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on April 9.

AdventHealth will also compete at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on May 7, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, and Chicago Street Course on July 2.

Advent Health is pleased to continue its support of NASCAR and Ross Chastain by partnering with Trackhouse Racing for the 2023 season, said David Banks, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Organizational Transformation at Advent Health.

Additionally, it is a pleasure for our team members to once again serve the drivers and fans at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks and throughout the season.

Located at the track, AdventHealth’s injector is a 20,000-square-foot oasis surrounded by a natural environment.

Featured in the hospital system’s injector are messages relating to health, well-being, and wholeness, along with interactive games that connect racing to wellness, testing race fans’ hand-eye coordination, an essential skill.

In 2023, Trackhouse Racing will begin its third season of competition as a multicar team located in Concord, North Carolina. In the year 2023, Chastain and his teammate Daniel Suárez will be fielding race cars for the team.

Chastain and Suárez not only won three races in 2022, but they also finished second and 10th in the season standings, both of which were career highs for Chastain and Suárez.

Who is Trackhouse Racing affiliated with?

Trackhouse aligned with Richard Childress Racing as an engine provider for 2021 as well as operating on RCR’s campus in Welcome, North Carolina. Marks chose the 99 as the team number to pay tribute to Carl Edwards. On November 13, former JR Motorsports crew chief Travis Mack was announced as the No. 99’s crew chief.

