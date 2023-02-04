Honda Issues “Do Not Drive” Advisory for 2001 to 2003 Models

Honda and the United States government are advising owners of approximately 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous air bag inflators are replaced.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory on Friday for 2001-2003 vehicles equipped with Takata inflators, which have a high risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel in a crash.

The risk to drivers and passengers, according to the safety agency, is severe because the so-called “Alpha” inflators have a 50% chance of exploding in a crash. If the inflators rupture, they can launch shrapnel into the driver’s face, potentially killing or injuring them.

According to the agency, the Honda and Acura vehicles were previously recalled, but records show that repairs were not performed on the affected vehicles. Honda has already replaced 99% of the potentially dangerous inflators.

The 2001 and 2002 Honda Accord and Civic, the 2002 Honda CR-V and Odyssey SUVs, the 2003 Honda Pilot, the 2002 and 2003 Acura 3.2 TL, and the 2003 Acura 3.2 CL are all affected.

Owners can find out if their vehicles are covered by visiting https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

“These inflators are now two decades old, and they have a 50% chance of rupturing in even a minor crash,” said NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson in a statement. “Don’t risk your life or the life of someone you care about; schedule your free repair today before it’s too late.”

Takata created a small explosion with ammonium nitrate to inflate air bags in a crash. However, when exposed to moisture in the air and repeated high temperatures, the chemical can become more volatile over time. The explosion has the potential to rupture a metal canister and launch shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

The exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide since 2009, including 24 in the United States.

The majority of the deaths and approximately 400 injuries occurred in the United States, but they also occurred in Australia and Malaysia.

Honda stated that it has contacted owners over 18 million times via mailed notices, emails, phone calls, and even home visits. According to the company, repairs are free and replacement parts are available. It provides free towing and loaner vehicles as needed.

The possibility of a dangerous malfunction prompted the largest series of auto recalls in US history, with at least 67 million Takata inflators being recalled. According to the US government, millions of homes have not been repaired. Globally, approximately 100 million inflators have been recalled. Takata Corp. of Japan declared bankruptcy as a result of the exploding air bags.

Honda had by far the most vehicles with Takata inflators.

Honda Airbags in Thailand

Meanwhile, drivers in Thailand are being urged to check the airbags in their vehicles after three people were killed and another seriously injured as a result of Takata Corporation faulty airbags.

The problem with Takata airbags, manufactured by the now-defunct Japanese automotive parts company, dates back to 2008 and has resulted in the recall of over 100 million vehicles worldwide.

To date, at least 27 deaths have been linked to the faulty airbags.

Takata initially denied that there was a problem with its airbags before admitting that the ammonium nitrate used during manufacturing caused too much pressure, causing the bags to explode.

If the airbag’s inflator ruptures in a crash, metal shards from its housing system can be sprayed throughout the passenger cabin.

Takata was forced to pay over US$850 million in compensation to various car manufacturers and declared bankruptcy in 2017.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Smith Srisont, chief of the forensic laboratory in the Department of Pathology, stated in October that there are currently three cases in Thailand linked to Takata airbag failure, two of which resulted in fatalities and the other in serious and life-changing injuries.

According to Dr. Smith, autopsies on the two deceased confirmed that their deaths were caused by being struck by parts of the airbags. The third case involves metal fragments from an airbag flying into the victim’s jaw and face, causing them to lose sight as well as hearing in their right ear.

Takata airbags are used in over 1.7 million Thai vehicles from eight manufacturers, including Honda, BMW, Nissan, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Chevrolet, and Ford.

Chevrolet (2007-2015), BMW (1998-2018), Ford (1998-2014), Honda (1998-2014), Mazda (2004-2014), Mitsubishi (2005-2015), Nissan (2000-2014), and Toyota are among the vehicles affected (2001-2014).

The Thai Automotive Industry Association recently disclosed that it has been recalling vehicles with the problem since 2009. According to a recent survey, over 680,000 Thai cars are still thought to have the deadly Takata airbags.

Meanwhile, the Thailand Consumers Council has warned automakers to recall vehicles equipped with the airbags.

According to the Thailand Consumers Council, drivers can find out if their vehicle has Takata airbags by visiting www.checkairbag.com or calling the Department of Land Transport’s hotline at 1584.

Drivers can also contact their respective car manufacturer’s call centre.

Any replacement airbags are provided at no cost.