Hyundai Creta Price Updated To Rs 10.84 Lakh

(CTN News) – This year, Hyundai has added safety features to its Creta midsize SUV line-up. These include six airbags standard across the range, as well as engines that comply with the RDE and E20 emission standards.

As the RDE norms are due to come into effect from April 2023, this announcement comes just at the right time. However, prices for the SUV have now shot up by as much as Rs 45,000.

There is currently a price range between Rs 10.84 lakhs and Rs 19.13 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) for the Hyundai Creta.

The idle start-stop feature has now been added as standard to Creta The range of products is equipped with several safety features that are standard In addition to Venue and Alcazar, they are now also RDE and E20 compliant

It is noteworthy that Hyundai has discontinued the iMT gearbox that had been available with the 1.5 petrol engine in the Creta S trim until now.

In the Hyundai Creta, a new engine will be available, both the RDE and E20

While there are no changes to the engine lineup or horsepower figures, the petrol engine on the Creta can now run on 20 percent ethanol blended fuel in addition to regular fuel.

To handle ethanol’s corrosive nature, some modifications will need to be made to the fuel system, engine calibration, and rubber hoses. The government plans to roll out E20 fuel in phases starting in April 2023.

In addition, they’re RDE compliant, which means they’re tested for emissions in real-world conditions rather than lab tests under the MIDC cycle (Modified Indian Test Cycle).

Since then, all engines have come standard with idle start/stop systems, which are great for fuel efficiency and saving money.

As for diesel engines, they’re now using an SCR system (selective catalytic reduction).

Safety features on the Hyundai Creta

As part of its 2023 model year update, Hyundai added several safety features. With the Creta, you get six airbags, ESC, VSM, hill assist, rear disc brakes, seatbelt height adjustment, and ISOFIX mounts.

The top-spec SX(O) trim is the only one with six airbags, while the SX trim is the only one with ESC, hill assist, disc brakes and ISOFIX mounts. Creta now gets 60:40 split/fold rear seats as standard – this was available from SX trim up.

Hyundai also updated the Venue and Alcazar SUVs. RDE and E20 compliance has been added to the entire SUV lineup.

SEE ALSO:

The First GMC Hummer EV SUV Sold At Auction For $500,000